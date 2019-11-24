Clarkson, Hammond, and May's New Episode of The Grand Tour Isn't About Cars at All
Watch the trailer for the trio's new "Seamen" special here.
We just got our first look at The Grand Tour's new special on Amazon Prime and, as usual, it's filled with high-horsepower (and high-dollar) theatrics. This time, though, the trio of Clarkson, Hammond, and May have taken to the water in a film called “Seamen," which actually has nothing to do with cars, or that other topic you may be thinking of.
The trailer teases the first episode of The Grand Tour’s fourth season, where we see the three hosts piloting different types of boats through the Mekong River Delta in Vietnam. The concept of the challenge is similar to other episodes we've seen, where they drive rather dodgy vehicles across treacherous but beautiful terrain—in this case, though, the antics are all aquatic
The series enjoyed a successful three-season run on Amazon Prime, but the show’s format will be different going forward. The Grand Tour was previously filmed in a tent that took the place of Top Gear’s hangar studio. At the end of season three, the group made an announcement that they’re ending the standard show and will focus solely on special episodes for season four. This means that we’ll see more crappy cars getting stuck in the mud in exotic locations and more ridiculously placed challenges in dangerous but hilarious situations.
We’ve already learned from Andy Wilman, the show’s executive producer, that Amazon has extended the crew’s contracts for an additional two years. That means that the aging but lovable trio will be bringing us new content through at least a fifth season. In the meantime, the debut special from the fourth season will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Dec. 13th.
- RELATEDClarkson, Hammond, and May Quit Studio Television After Nearly Two Decades TogetherThe Grand Tour Season 4 will be their final studio work, though no producers were punched this go around.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Grand Tour’s James May Teases Fans With New Car Purchase—And It Isn’t a FerrariThis isn't exactly what we expected from Captain Slow.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Acura NSX Road Trip Review: The Grand Tourer You Never ConsideredEasy, breezy, supercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Grand Tour Scraps Middle Eastern Adventure Special Over Terrorism ConcernsThe episode would've taken place in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, but due to ISIS's occupation of the Sinai Peninsula, it was canceled.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Grand Tour Comes Back for Season 4, But With Several Key ChangesClarkson, Hammond, and May all apparently have plans to do separate Amazon shows of their own as well.READ NOW