Amazon's 30-Cent Gas Stunt for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Was So Popular Police Shut It Down

Few things are more appealing to drivers than cheap gas, especially in a place where fuel prices are notoriously high. So, when Amazon teamed up with a Chevron in Santa Monica, California, to offer up to 20 gallons of gas at 30 cents per gallon, it got so clogged that Santa Monica police had to shut the promotion down early.

The "marvelous" 30-cents-per-gallon price was a throwback to fifties-era pricing to promote Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel show ahead of the Emmys, where it is nominated for 20 awards this year. It was part of a "Maisel Day" string of low promotional prices straight out of the show's era across the Los Angeles area, as the AV Club notes. This included such deals as 30-cent malts, $2.50 makeovers and $40 rooms, plus ‘50s-themed decor in certain locations. The Chevron's normal prices started at $3.74 per gallon for regular gas, but those prices were crossed out with pink lines during the Mrs. Maisel promotion. Prices averaged over $4 per gallon earlier this year across California a few months ago for the first time since 2015, and currently average about $3.58 per gallon, according to Buzzfeed. Amazon's cheap gas promotion ground traffic to a halt on Cloverfield Avenue and Interstate 10 for several hours Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reports. That's when the Santa Monica Police Department decided to call the promotion ahead of its scheduled 5 p.m. end time.

"It was supposed to be shut down at 1:30 p.m. and we decided to let it go an extra hour to 2:30," SMPD spokeswoman Lt. Candice Cobarrubias told the Los Angeles Times. While that is a bit of a killjoy, it's also somewhat understandable for a region infamous for garbage traffic. If the 30-cent gas promo was bad enough to block the freeway in the middle of the day, letting it run through the start of rush hour seemed particularly unwise.