10 Things That Sound Better Than Formula 1’s Horrid Current Power Unit

Formula 1 will descend upon our TVs this weekend in the penultimate season before the series’ current engine regulations are changed. Those regulations haven’t been made public yet, but the series has stated that it hopes to reduce cost, complexity, and promote closer racing. As for the outgoing engines, we’d just like to say this; good riddance.

The hybrid era of Formula 1 has been one of utter aural disappointment. Succeeding the fantastical V-8s and supernatural V-10s, the hybrid V-6s have been likened to vacuum cleaners, dustbusters, civilized road cars (trust us, that’s a sick burn), and actually saw Bernie Ecclestone—F1’s former czar—say he was “horrified” by the lack of thunder. And we’re with him—at least on this subject and this subject alone.

Ahead of the rule changes, we’d like to again say don’t let the door hit you on the way out, and offer the FIA a complement of better sounds it could use as a template for the upcoming engines. Honestly though, literally any engine sound would be better than the modern hybrid era. Racing is inherently a spectator sport. We, as fans, want drama and noise in an integral part of that drama. Do better, FIA.