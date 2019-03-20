Ford Will Split Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Between Mexico and United States

Ford has changed gears on its plans to build all of its long-range electric vehicles in Michigan. On Wednesday, the automaker quietly hinted that it will scrap the promises penned by departed CEO Mark Fields and instead move production for its first all-electric vehicle to the automaker's plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

Previously, Fields had announced that EV production would take place in the United States amidst an uncertain trade future. With the passing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Ford found new life in the ability for its Cuautitlan plant to be viable in the long run and withdrew from its plan to allocate all long-range EV production in the United States.

The Cuautitlan plant currently assembles the Fiesta and Fiesta ST—models which have been on their way out, at least in theU.S., for some time. The news that Ford is allocating Cuautitlan to its electric SUV could indicate an uncertain future for the subcompact auto elsewhere in the world, or simply a shift in manufacturing location. Previous models built at the plant, which began production 55 years ago in 1964, include the Contour, Crown Victoria, F-Series pickup, Mustang, and Mystique.