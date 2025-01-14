2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Has the Quickest Folding Convertible Top On Sale

Aston Martin has unveiled the new Vantage Roadster, the convertible version of its “entry-level” sports car that aims to deliver open-air motoring that’s just as sharp and athletic as its fixed-roof sibling.

The Vantage Roadster is 132 pounds heavier than the coupe thanks to a folding soft top that can open or close in just 6.8 seconds, making it what Aston claims to be the quickest electric folding convertible roof on sale today. It can do this at speeds of up to 31 mph. Like the coupe, the Vantage Roadster uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8 making 656 hp and 590 lb-ft, launching it from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds (the coupe does it in 3.4) and onto a coupe-matching top speed of 202 mph.

If you’re curious as to what we think of the Vantage, here’s my first drive review of the coupe from last year.

To compensate for the extra and shifted weight, the Roadster gets structural and suspension tweaks including recalibrated rear damper software and retuned transmission mounts. Aston also says it was engineered alongside the coupe rather than after it. Weight-optimized shear panels were strategically added to make up for the inherent rigidity deficit that comes with removing the roof.

The Z-fold top itself features eight levels of insulation, making it allegedly almost as quiet as the coupe inside while the roll-over protection system was formed by “castrusion”—that is, casting and extrusion—to keep it robust and light.

Because I was a little suspect, too, Aston says nothing in the above video was generated by AI, just good ol’ fashioned CGI.

The Vantage gets three new paint colors and the Roadster’s soft top can be had in black, red, blue, or black and silver. Deliveries will start in Q2 of this year.

