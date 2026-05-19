1,153-HP 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Is a Concept Car You Can Actually Buy

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Take every design you’ve ever seen on any Mercedes in the last few decades, and throw it out the window. The 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is here, and just look at it. I know what some of you are gonna say, and that’s fine. For what it’s worth, I also thought it looked weird when I first saw the photos. But once I saw it in person, I had to admit it: it is so very cool. It looks like a concept car you can buy, and that’s because it pretty much is.

The new GT 4-Door Coupe is a high-performance EV, and it gets its radical looks from a prototype that broke a wild record last year. You might recall reading back in August that an AMG GT XX drove a continuous 24,901 miles in seven days and 13 hours at 186 mph. This is the car that evolved from that record-setting machine, and while the obvious crazy bits from it didn’t transfer—like the lack of a rear window, the all-encompassing grille, and the solid carbon dash—this is still the most radical car Mercedes or AMG has put out in a very long time. Even if you dislike it, I think it takes courage to do something drastically different nowadays, and that’s exactly what they’ve done here.

Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz

The specs for the production version are just as impressive, though. An F1-derived 800-volt battery with directly cooled cylindrical cells enables the GT to perform over both short and long distances. Or as Mercedes puts it, it can deliver sprint-like performance over marathon-like distances. The way one of the engineers I spoke with in Germany described it to me is that everyone knows EVs can offer quick acceleration and are good at those “sprints.” But, like a real AMG, this car needed to perform at autobahn speeds for long periods of time, stop for a coffee-length charge session, and then head back out on the autobahn without losing any performance, whether it be speed, range, or any sort of overheating.

When it comes to power, well, it’s got plenty of it. Three electric motors, two on the rear axle and one in the front, produce a total of 1,153 horsepower. To put it into context, the GT produces all that power and weighs 5,420 pounds. The Porsche Cayenne Electric I drove earlier this year was neckbreakingly quick (no, it quite literally hurt my neck), and that produces about 20 fewer ponies and weighs about 400 pounds more! The Benz is going to be downright brutal.

Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz

The exterior is polarizing, yes, especially in that highlighter yellow. I was able to get up close with two different models while in Hamburg earlier this month, both pictured here. The two models offered different exterior and interior equipment. The yellow car, for example, has the light-up grille, which is really more like a light-up fascia, considering it includes a light bar that connects both headlights, and the smaller of the two rear diffusers offered. The white car has a standard grille and fascia, but the party trick is out back, with a massive diffuser that can extend to improve aerodynamics at speed.

The interior is definitely screen-heavy, as it usually goes nowadays, but thankfully, it doesn’t feature the Superscreen I complained about in my recent review of the new S-Class. I also think the interior is pretty slick, especially the driver-oriented cockpit, the neat stitching pattern on the door cards, the floating door armrests, and the whole cabin, which really screams concept car.

Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG – Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz

The design of the air vents and a few of the knobs found in the middle console are a bit macho, but I don’t think they look bad. Everything is cohesive, and the entire cabin works. Speaking of the cabin, it is surprisingly roomy and comfortable, and even the rear seat offers enough headroom for someone a bit over six feet tall.

Mercedes went to great lengths to design a sound that matches the GT’s looks and performance, and while yes, it sounds like a real AMG V8, it doesn’t come off as gimmicky. It’s a nice compliment to a robust-looking and feeling car, and, as I’ve already established, having a soundtrack (and gear shifting) in an EV only enhances the driving experience.

Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz

In terms of performance, Mercedes claims the GT can do 0-60 mph in just 2.0 seconds and 0-124 mph in 6.4 seconds. It has a top speed of 184 mph when equipped with the AMG Performance Package. Range and price will be released later this year, closer to the car’s sale date.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com