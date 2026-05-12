2027 Mercedes S-Class First-Drive Review: At the Top of Its Game, Except for That Ugly Screen

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Regardless of make, model, price, or purpose, most cars are just that: cars. Many special nameplates mean a lot to enthusiasts, but only a handful weave themselves into the fabric of automotive history. The S-Class is one of them, boasting a rich bloodline packed with beautiful and breakthrough models over its 140-year history. I recently drove the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S500 for two days around northern Germany, and got the notion that this luxury sedan’s reign over the segment is far from over.

The S-Class has always been synonymous with class, wealth, and top-of-the-line accommodations. Its aura is that of sophisticated panache. And while not a popular phrase in the U.S., it’s common to hear someone describe a top-notch item as the “S-Class of something” in Europe. As in, the Herman Miller Eames is the “S-Class of chairs.”

Jerry Perez

But with buying trends changing worldwide, customers flocking to SUVs, the Chinese market wielding great influence over a flagship’s design and equipment, and the implementation of electrification still a crapshoot at the top end of the market, the new S-Class heads into what’s likely the most challenging season it’s ever faced.

The Basics

The S-Class remains the brand’s flagship model, and rightfully so. Three trims will be coming to the States: 500, 580e, and 580. Three engines will be offered. A mild-hybrid, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six with 442 horsepower will propel the S500; a plug-in hybrid, twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six with 576 hp will propel the S580e; and the old-school motor of the group—a twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 with 530 hp—will propel the S500. All models feature a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Look at it up close or from a distance, and the 2027 S-Class won’t seem all that different from its predecessor. All of the sedan’s key bits look mostly the same. In reality, the new car is 50% new, according to Mercedes. Over 2,700 new parts were produced for this new model, though I personally couldn’t tell you what they are besides the tweaked grille (which is 20% larger and now features light-up stars throughout), the revised headlights and taillights, and the new wheel designs. Oh, there’s also the three-pointed star hood ornament, which now also lights up. (And frankly, it looks pretty sweet at night.)

Jerry Perez, Mercedes

One of those new parts can be found inside the cabin, and boy, what a part it is. The new MBUX Superscreen is now a standard feature in the S-Class, and just like it did in the brand’s EQ models before, it unites three screens (gauge cluster, center screen, and passenger screen) into one obscene slab of glass that masquerades as a dashboard.

Other visible new parts you’ll come across in the cabin include the seats, heated seat belts, vents, various knobs, and door cards. In the back, and if equipped with the executive seating package, you’ll find two remote controllers to operate all of the car’s media, comfort, HVAC, and other luxury functions. These are now shaped like narrow, retro cell phones rather than mini tablets, and they actually look and feel great.

Mercedes

Lastly, Mercedes will offer 150 exterior colors through its Manufaktur program, as well as 400 interior colors. A couple of unique hues were on display at the event, like the green above, and they were truly stunning.

Driving the 2027 Mercedes S-Class

The digital speedo directly in front of me won’t stay still, flickering between 258 and 259 kilometers per hour (or 160 miles per hour). I’m right on the (Euro-spec) limiter and yet hoping that, somehow, someway, the car forgets about its electronic speed governor and lets me continue up to 300. I know it can do it. There was still quite a bit of grunt left, even with the headwinds.

Despite not being the engine most people associate with the Mercedes S-Class, the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six accelerated with surprising ease and reached its limited top speed with as much urgency and smoothness as its counterpart with two more cylinders. Frankly, if you remove the sound from the equation and compare the straight-six S500 and V8 S580 solely on feel, they are virtually identical.

Jerry Perez

The S500’s 442 hp does a mighty fine job moving all 4,861 pounds of German metal, whether you’re looking to jump from traffic light to traffic light, speed down the autobahn, or get a little spicy on a country road. I did all of that, multiple times, over the course of two days, and not once could I make a logical case for springing up for the V8. If you want the core S-Class experience, the inline-six will do. If you want a bit of theater for your ears and a pinch more torque and gusto at passing speeds, get the V8. But the car certainly doesn’t need it to perform well.

Driving in similar scenarios, and in some cases, on the exact same loops with the V8 was fun, and you certainly get the feeling that the S580 with the swanky sweats in the back, blinds on just about every window, dual sunroofs, those lovely little pillows on the headrests, and the strong thrum of a twin-turbo V8 is the quintessential S-Class experience. Well, at least until you drive the plug-in hybrid.

With the battery fully charged, flooring the throttle on the plug-in hybrid will quite literally make you go, “huh?” No, it’s not silly, borderline-painful acceleration like an EV, but for something that primarily runs on gasoline and weighs over 5,000 pounds, the S580e definitely towers over the other two models in perceived performance. I say “perceived” because it actually has the slowest 0-60 time of the bunch (4.4 seconds), even though it feels quicker. The V8 is the quickest at a mind-bending (given its size) 3.9 seconds. The combined 576 hp work overtime to make the executive sedan feel as agile as an executive sedan can be, making it just as memorable on the twisty roads near the Baltic Sea, as on the A1 heading back to Hamburg.

Mercedes

Of course, the S-Class experience is about more than just the engine under the hood. Actually, it’s about the ride, the comfort, the luxury. Unsurprisingly, the 2027 model delivers on all of those fronts, offering a premium ride quality and user experience for drivers and passengers alike. I enjoyed driving the S-Class as much as riding in the backseat while my driving partner hit top speed on the autobahn. Heck, the seats were so comfortable and the cabin so quiet that I fell asleep for a bit. Blame it on the jetlag.

As I discussed with several colleagues, the S-Class—much like the Porsche 911—is one of those cars where you get in and quickly want to find something to complain about. Not because you dislike it, but because you don’t want to be blinded by its status. Then, you’re feeling somewhat disappointed because you can’t, in fact, find anything major, and end up loving every minute behind the wheel instead.

Mercedes

Despite having a lovely time driving all three trims, there is one major flaw shared across the lineup: the Superscreen. This giant, awful display of screens is not what the S-Class is about. I get that the flagship always has to be cutting-edge—it has to bring forward new technologies that eventually trickle down not just to other Mercedes vehicles, but the entire automotive spectrum—but this ain’t it. Replacing what could’ve been a lovely dash crafted with leather or wood, or maybe aluminum or carbon fiber, with this monstrosity is incomprehensible to me.

Highs and Lows

The S-Class is still the pinnacle of Mercedes, even when you factor in the AMG and Maybach models. The S500 delivers the core S-Class experience, and there’s no need to spend more on higher trims. However, if you want the most advanced S-Class available at launch, spring up for the S580e and get yourself that sweet plug-in hybrid. High-performance AMG and ultra-luxurious Maybach models will follow next year.

I almost can’t believe I’m saying this, but after stepping in and out of half a dozen sedans over two days, I found myself wishing for one of those buttons you push to automatically close your door. These are big cars with big and heavy doors, and I’d always get in the seat, adjust myself, and then have to bend forward quite drastically (because the easy exit setting pushes the seat all the way back), extend my arm all the way out, and reach for the door handle so I could close it. It was kind of annoying and not very fashionable. And throw that feature on the rear doors while you’re at it—just like in a Rolls.

Jerry Perez

Early Verdict

If you can learn to live with—or visually tune out—its digital dashboard, there’s likely no better luxury sedan money can buy today. The Mercedes S-Class is still the king.

Mercedes provided The Drive with travel and accommodations, along with the use of a vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Specs

S500 S580 S580e Base Price TBA TBA TBA Powertrain 3.0-liter inline-six mild-hybrid | 9-speed automatic | all-wheel drive 4.0-liter V8 mild-hybrid | 9-speed automatic | all-wheel drive 3.0-liter inline-six plug-in hybrid | 9-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 442 530 576 Torque 443 lb-ft 553 lb-ft 553 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 5 5 Curb Weight 4,861 pounds 5,016 pounds TBA Cargo Volume 18.7 cubic feet 18.7 cubic feet 12.2 cubic feet 0-60 4.3 seconds 3.9 seconds 4.4 seconds Top Speed 130 mph 130 mph 130 mph EV Range N/A N/A TBA EPA Fuel Economy TBA TBA TBA Score 9/10 — —