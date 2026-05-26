2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 First-Drive Review: Plenty of Show, Plenty of Go

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If you’re on the market for a coupe-fied SUV, you’re likely to care more about its fashionable appearance than its performance credentials. Regardless, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Coupe boasts strengths in both columns, offering a punchy driving experience wrapped in a sleek package that makes it stand out among today’s many compact luxury SUVs.

Whether you choose the GLC53 Coupe or SUV—and frankly, this is the first time I’ve ever favored the sloping roofline over the more practical SUV shape—you get a nicely-appointed interior, as well as an updated 3.0-liter straight-six engine that’s both turbocharged and supercharged. It produces 443 hp and up to 472 lb-ft of torque, helping the 4,674-pound SUV reach 60 mph in 4.0 seconds flat (estimated by Mercedes) and continue up to 167 mph when equipped with the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Mercedes-AMG

The revised straight-six pairs to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and sends power to all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4Matic system. However, Drift Mode can be activated to perform all kinds of RWD, smoky shenanigans—a first in an AMG SUV.

In the looks department, I believe the GLC53 Coupe finally delivers on what the coupe-fied SUV should have been all along. The muscular front end contrasts with the curvy, sloped rear hatch, but not overly so. Likewise, the hatch’s rake angle isn’t too aggressive, so it doesn’t look disproportionate, unlike in many other coupe SUVs. My tester looked quite cool in its Graphite Grey Magno in matte finish—and I’m typically not a big fan of matte finishes on cars. Apparently, the GLC53 is just an anomaly on many fronts for me.

Driving the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53

My time behind the wheel of AMG’s new compact offering was very brief, and even worse, it coincided with rush hour in Hamburg, where I puddled around from red light to red light, barely tickling the SUV’s performance capabilities. Once on the autobahn, where I was hoping to explore the straight-six’s new chops (and its 167-mph top speed), there was never a gap in traffic large enough to reach those speeds.

Mercedes-AMG

Around the city, however, the GLC53 felt at ease and in Comfort mode, the drivetrain was docile enough for daily duty. I felt like the ride quality was still a bit stiffer than it should’ve been for that setting, but then again, I had just spent two days driving the new S-Class, so perhaps my body couldn’t recalibrate quickly enough to jump from the plush sedan to a sporty SUV. Briefly exploring Sport and Sport+ modes delivered an enhanced response, louder exhaust sound (the organic type), and crisper, quicker shifts. That’s all to be expected and not anything new.

Brakes felt strong, as they usually do in an AMG, though I’d say the SUV’s standout dynamic is definitely its handling, likely in part to its rear-axle steering. Tackling a couple of curvy on-ramps allowed me to carry some speed with considerable steering angle, and it was surprising how precise and well-mannered it felt as I buried my foot into the floorboard. And while I never got the chance to string more than a couple of corners together, I definitely got the sense that the sleek GLC was properly tuned for a backroad drive.

Mercedes-AMG

In terms of the in-cabin experience, everything was typical Mercedes fare. Luckily, there was no Superscreen to be found in the GLC, just the traditional, center-mounted 11.9-inch screen. The seats were comfortable and supportive, and visibility out of the cabin was satisfactory despite the sloping roofline and thicker B pillars. One thing, though: The cargo floor in the trunk felt rather high, so if you’re constantly loading heavy items, you might want to look elsewhere for the utmost practicality.

Early Verdict

After about an hour in the Mercedes-AMG 2027 GLC53, of which only 30 minutes were behind the wheel, I can only say that this handsome SUV will be a popular choice among big-city, middle-aged professionals looking for a fashionable ride that reflects their place in society. And while most likely won’t extract every ounce of power from the new straight-six motor, the few who do will be pleased. I look forward to getting more seat time later this year and forming a more well-rounded opinion.

Mercedes-AMG provided The Drive with travel and accommodations, along with the use of a vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2027 Mercedes-AMG GLC53 Specs

Base Price TBA Powertrain 3.0-liter straight-six | 9-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 443 Torque 472 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 21.5 cubic feet behind second row | 52.6 cubic feet behind first row Curb Weight 4,674 pounds EPA Fuel Economy TBA Score 6/10

Quick Take Despite a very short and uneventful test drive, I can say that it looks good and drives nice. People will like that.

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com