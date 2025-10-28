2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series: A Status Symbol for the MTV Cribs Generation

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

There are hundreds of logos on this 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram—more than 800, Mercedes told us. The borderline absurdity of it kept jogging a memory: The day I first learned to pronounce “Maybach.”

I was young—probably not even ten. On the TV: Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. There were several flavors of “Look at this asshole’s yacht!” back in the ’80s and ’90s (and more since), but Robin Leach’s Manchester-tinged marble-mouthing made Lifestyles the gold standard for celebrity wealth porn in our household.

Plus, he didn’t talk about what was probably happening in all those tropical pleasure palaces and indoor hot tubs, which made it safe for family viewing.

Byron Hurd

Consequently, it was Leach’s saccharine, fawning narration that first introduced me to many of the “tier zero” luxury brands. It also turned the word “Maybach” into something Paul Hogan might shout after falling in the shower.

Yes, these are the things I think about behind the wheel of a $240,000 car. I mean, why not? I’m in a freakin’ Meiiyyy-back; right now, my world extends no further than the end of that monogrammed hood. If I want to let my mind drift back to the soothing nasality of a ’90s TV host, that’s certainly my prerogative.

The Basics

If you’ve been out of the loop, Mercedes-Benz has been pruning the SL lineup in preparation for a new, two-pronged approach. The “vanilla” Mercedes-Benz SL-Class is no longer. You now have your pick of either an AMG—which you can spec from mild to wild—or a Maybach.

The Maybach is the new addition to the lineup, and Mercedes is going all-out for 2025 with this Monogram Edition. It gets its name from the work done to the convertible top itself, but the optional hood has Maybach logos embedded between layers of clear coat.

The Moonlight White Magno exterior and Crystal White Nappa Leather cabin treatment are a curated aesthetic that Mercedes simply refers to as “White Ambiance.” There’s a “Red Ambiance” option too, if you’re so inclined, or you can select from any of the standard or Manufaktur paint finishes. If you ask me, the red suits the monogrammed hood better.

Byron Hurd

Thinking back to that childhood memory, I learned something about Maybach that day besides how (not) to pronounce it. I learned that it was associated with conspicuous wealth—with the sort of people who will gladly invite a TV crew into their homes in exchange for either cash, exposure, or both. Maybach probably doesn’t care how I say its name, so long as I’m including it in the same sentence with things like “opulence” or “fashionable.”

If it were me, I’d spec the SL in “Red Ambiance” and skip the monogrammed hood. The color would pop, certainly, but the hood would match. “Subtle” isn’t the right word when you’re talking about a $225,000 roadster, but perhaps we can settle on “more subdued”? I suppose that’s a sign that I’m not the target audience.

Driving the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680

While many items on the SL can be personalized, it can really only be specced one way: loaded. So while its 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 is every bit as powerful as the SL 63’s (577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque), and it gets Active Ride Control and all-wheel drive standard, it lacks the AMG lineup’s performance aspirations.

Byron Hurd

That monogrammed hood has more layers of paint on it than my 97-year-old house, and thanks to that (along with the many other things that make the Maybach SL comfortable and quiet enough for a backroads meditation session), it’s on the heavy side for a sports car. Mercedes hasn’t given an official curb weight for the Maybach variant yet, but expect it to come in at a Hellcat-like 4,400 pounds, minimum. The upside is a whisper-quiet soft top. It’s truly impressive.

But despite the heft, the SL’s cabin is sports-car small. I’m blessed with Tom Cruise’s stature (among other things, naturally), and just like Tom, I fit into just about anything my love handles will clear. Those with particularly long legs may find access to some steering column controls tight when the telescoping wheel is adjusted close to the dash for knee clearance.

Byron Hurd

Inside, it’s pretty conventionally Mercedes, provided you’re used to seeing them, with virtually every option checked. But given the limited scope of the SL within Benz’s current lineup, this is probably how you’ll see most of them, too. It certainly doesn’t disappoint. Perhaps the most glaring indicator that this car is not meant for people like me is that I can’t stop thinking about how hard it must be to keep these supple white floor mats clean.

I began my drive with the SL in its sportiest setting out of curiosity. It was… informative. As loud as the SL 680 may look, it’s not too keen to raise its voice. The V8 burbles and growls, but it doesn’t bark. Push the pedal to the floor at a stop light and you’ll leap ahead of traffic, sure enough, but its 4.0-second sprint to 60 comes with an almost EV-like nonchalance.

Flip it into Maybach mode, and things get even more lethargic. Downshifts can often feel like they take an eternity, especially if you’re asking for several in quick succession. It may have AMG specs, but it lacks AMG urgency. Plan accordingly for highway passing.

But sneak the Maybach off someplace more remote with some twists and turns, and you’ll find there’s still a strong sports car framework under that high-end finishing. Even with that big V8 under the hood, the front feels light and responds quickly to steering inputs. It’s no Miata, that’s for sure; think of it more like an older relative of the Mustang GT500 Convertible who wears designer labels—prominently.

The Verdict

The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram is for the buyer who wants not only to send a message but to attach their smiling face to it. Plenty of luxury cars make a statement, but with convertibles vanishing, it’s becoming far rarer to see drop-top status symbols these days.

It’s a sad state of affairs, but perhaps it’s a reflection of where we’re headed as a society. Increasingly, we find ourselves wanting to be seen, but only from a distance—followed, but not intruded upon. A truck or SUV gives us a protective cocoon, the way we cultivate personal brands rather than expose ourselves to the world as we are. Perhaps we’ve simply grown too insecure for the vulnerability of the pure, simple roadster. Pity.

Mercedes provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Specs Base Price (as tested) $226,050 ($238,850) Powertrain 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 | nine-speed automatic transmission | permanent all-wheel drive Horsepower 577 @ 5,500-6,500 rpm Torque 590 lb-ft @ 2,500-5,000 rpm Seating Capacity 2 Curb Weight 4,400 pounds est. Cargo Volume 8.5 cubic feet (top up)

7.5 cubic feet (top down) 0-60 time 4.0 seconds Top Speed 161 mph Manufacturer Estimated Fuel Economy 12 mpg city | 20 mpg highway | 15 mpg combined Score 8.5/10