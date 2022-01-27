2022 Formula E Season: Here’s What You Need to Know

Formula E. Nearly eight years in, it's still a weird car racing championship. Partly because electric open-wheel racing shouldn't have really worked out (and it barely did in the early seasons), but also because it's already looking at the end of its second era despite its young age. Compared to septuagenarian Formula One, it's not so much a defiant teenager but an impressionable toddler, yet it's staring at the third version of itself faster than I change hair color. For these and other reasons, it can be tough to follow Formula E. But fear not, here's everything you should know about the electric championship's upcoming season. Season 8 kicks off Jan. 28 in Saudi Arabia with a doubleheader night race. That's one of the surprisingly few things that are familiar from last season, given this was meant to be a two-year stability period where not a lot changed in order to prepare for the arrival of the third-generation, "Gen3" car and new manufacturers like Maserati.

Qualifying Formula E is introducing a new (and admittedly confusing) qualifying format for 2022. It's a head-to-head, knockout-style tournament for the top eight positions. You can read the full breakdown I wrote here for all the details, but be ready for it to definitely throw a few curveballs in the first races. FE quali is tricky to nail especially with the pole-sitter being compelled by the new format involving three more hot laps at higher power capacity than all, but that can also involve all kinds of shenanigans with tire degradation. FE isn't changing the way it allocates those over a doubleheader, for three practice sessions, two qualifying, and both races you only get six of the all-weather Michelin tires, so making them last will be especially important. When and Where? Formula E will run a 16-race season in 2022, starting in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and finishing in Seoul, South Korea. Some of the calendar has already been forced to adapt, after races in China and South Africa were postponed to 2023 and although there are fewer double-header races than in 2021, it's still a strong quality of the calendar. The extremely cool Monaco race, probably the best of the 2021 season now that Formula E is using the full Grand Prix circuit, is back on the calendar after having been every other year previously. Diriyah Eprix Round 1 - 28th January (Saudi Arabia)

Diriyah Eprix Round 2 - 29th January (Saudi Arabia)

Mexico City Eprix Round 3 - 12th February (Mexico)

Rome Eprix Round 4 - 9th April (Italy)

Rome Eprix Round 5 - 10th April (Italy)

Monaco Eprix Round 6 - 30th April (Monaco)

Berlin Eprix Round 7 - 14th May (Germany)

Berlin Eprix Round 8 - 15th May (Germany)

Vancouver Eprix Round 9 - 2nd July (Canada)

New York Eprix Round 10 - 16th July (U.S.)

New York Eprix Round 11 - 17th July (U.S.)

London Eprix Round 12 - 30th July (U.K.)

London Eprix Round 13 - 31st July (U.K.)

Seoul Eprix Round 14 - 13th August (Korea)

Seoul Eprix Round 15 - 14th August (Korea)

