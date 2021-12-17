The FIA Has a New President. Here’s Why It’s a Big Deal

Jean Todt was forced to step down from his role as FIA president this year, having been in the position for the maximum possible tenure. Two candidates stepped forward: Graham Stoker, who had been the deputy president during Todt's era, and Emirati former rally champion Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The latter received the most endorsements before it went to a vote and today has been announced as the new head of the FIA.

This puts him in charge of Formula One, Formula E, endurance and rallying categories, GT racing and junior series all the way down to karting. Fortunately, it's been a year free of controversy so there's absolutely nothing urgent to get started on...

Before he was running for FIA president, Ben Sulayem won 14 Middle East Rally championships. He then stepped into motorsport governance in 2006 when he became head of the U.A.E. Automobile and Touring Club, ahead of a stint as FIA Vice President in 2008. He was later elected to the World Motor Sport Council, so he's both got plenty of knowledge of the sport on a grit-in-your-face practical level and a lengthy stint being in charge of it.

Ben Sulayem is the first-ever non-European president in the governing body's 117-year history. That's a big change and one that's considered to be very welcome at the top. His manifesto and campaign ran as "FIA for Members" with the idea of making the institution more democratic and to radically broaden participation in motorsport.