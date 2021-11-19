Hamilton Is Wearing a Helmet In Support LGBTQ+ Rights for Qatar F1 GP

Formula One isn't the kind of sport to get into if you're too worried about ethics, with its extremely expensive cars driving in fancy circles, sponsored by petrochemical dollars. But somehow, a lot of its billion-or-so fans—and its own drivers—reportedly want to hold the series accountable—especially as it heads onto the last few controversial races of 2021 in the Middle East. What's one sure-fire way to make your opinion heard? A nice, bright helmet design. That's exactly what Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton's done.

This weekend's Grand Prix is at Losail International Circuit in Qatar, followed in two weeks by a new street race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Groups including Amnesty International have previously warned F1 against racing in both places due to ongoing human rights issues there—and we've covered this in-depth before.

“One person can only make a certain amount of small difference but together, collectively, we can have a bigger impact,” Hamilton said in a press conference yesterday. “So, do I wish that more sportsmen and women spoke out on these issues? Yes.”

“The fact is that its education," Hamilton continued. "It takes time to go out and learn more about a region that’s foreign to us. We’re not from these areas, it’s incredibly complex on the ground in these places with religion. There’s so many complexities that it’s difficult to even understand them all. I think what’s important is that we still try to bring awareness to some of these problems. And whilst there are some changes that have been made over time, it’s never enough. More needs to be done."

Hamilton said that “as a sport we’ve been to (and I’ve been to), a lot of these countries have been ignorant, been unconscious of some of the problems." That's why he's redesigned his helmet for the Qatar Grand Prix to display the inclusive pride flag, in a place where same-sex relationships are banned and can lead to imprisonment, and where LGBTQ+ rights are nonexistent.