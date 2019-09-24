Tuesday Tech News Roundup: Hydrogen Tugs, Recovered Rare Earths, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 24, 2019
This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.
- Port of Antwerp Orders World's First Hydrogen Tug - Swzmaritime
- Ilika Opens New Solid State Battery Facility In Hampshire - Lse
- Hyundai Makes Another Match in the Self-Driving Game - Wired
- Is there still a future for hydrogen-powered fuel-cell cars? - Rechargenews
- Green hydrogen: how policy initiatives can bring down prices - Rechargenews
- Open Forum: Electric cars won’t save us, but a new transportation grid might - Sfchronicle
- Angry shareholders accused Elon Musk of using Tesla and SpaceX to bail out his cousins' solar ... - Businessinsider
- Apple creates market for recovered rare earths - Resource-Recycling
- Jaguar SVO boss: I-Pace SVR 'will happen' - Autocar
- Faraday Future announces new business plan - Just-Auto
- Ford recalls 322000 cars in Europe over battery fire risk - Automotive News
- Uber receives just a two-month London licence with new safety conditions - Reuters
- Hyundai to test hydrogen trucks in Israel in 2020 - Xinhuanet
- FAW launches own ride hailing app in China - Just-Auto
And finally ...
- Nintendo's Mario takes driving seat in race for mobile hit - Reuters