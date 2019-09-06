Tech News Roundup, Friday 9/6/2019: Turbo Trolling, GigEU Factory, EVs for the 60%, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 6, 2019
- China Mulls Target for 60% of Auto Sales to be Electric by 2035 - Bloomberg: China is exploring ambitious new plans for the future of its car industry, weighing a target for 60% of all automobiles sold in the country to run on electric motors ...
- Making EVs attractive more important than getting into EV race: Maruti - Autocarindia: Maruti believes building scale is essential to reduce EV prices, which in turn will make them more attractive to consumers. Click for more.
- Renault To Discontinue Diesel Engines After BS-VI Kicks-In - Drivespark: Renault has announced plans to discontinue production of its diesel cars from 2020. Renault has joined the list of manufacturers intending to go the BS-VI way ...
- Renault Kwid EV Specs Revealed; Coming to India by 2022! - Carblogindia: The Renault Kwid EV uses a 26.8kWh battery pack that drives a permanent magnet synchronous motor with specs of 44PS of power and 225Nm of torque.
- Own cell production starts: Battery project VW / Northvolt stands - Tellerreport: The 20-percent stake of the car maker in the Stockholm company is now. In the coming year, the two partners in Salzgitter want to build a factory for ...
- Porsche increases stake in Rimac to 15.5 percent - Automobilsport: 06.09.2019: Strengthened strategic partnership Porsche has increased its stake in technology and sports car company Rimac Automobili to 15.5 percent.
- Elon Musk mocks Porsche for Taycan 'Turbo' badging - Aol: Elon Musk has mocked Porsche for giving its new all-electric Taycan 'Turbo' badging. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to share his feelings about the ...
- VW starting ID.3 EV output at Zwickau in November - Just-Auto: Volkswagen said series production of its first dedicated EV - the ID.3 - will start at the Zwickau vehicle plant in November following its Frankfurt show debut next week.
- Qualcomm says it's waiting to hear from the US on its license to sell technology to Huawei - CNBC: Qualcomm has applied for licenses to continue selling its technology to Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has been placed on a U.S. entity list blocking it from doing business with American companies amid the U.S.-China trade war.
- Huawei unveils new chip for flagship phone it hopes will compete with Apple - CNBC: Huawei said the Kirin 990 processor will power its upcoming flagship smartphone called the Mate 30.
- How High Tech Is Transforming One of the Oldest Jobs: Farming - New York Times: "Autonomous operation will be a service in agriculture before it's a product," ... may be nearby, also collecting data on the land to improve efficiency.
- Spotting a Fire Truck Ahead Is Easy for People, Not So for Cars - Bloomberg: To the human driver, it would have been an obvious obstacle: a police car and fire truck, emergency lights blazing, blocking the lane ahead.
- Government Subsidies Fueled China's Electric Vehicle Boom. Now They're Facing Intense Scrutiny - Fortune: However, the surge in electric vehicles (EVs) was propelled by government ... been a rollback of the blanket subsidy support for Chinese EV makers.
- Tesla Model S will test at Nürburgring raceway next week - Teslarati: Tesla will be officially bringing its flagship Model S to Nürburgring in Western Germany sometime next week, said Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent ...
- Second European EV battery consortium underway -Handelsblatt - Reuters: Second European EV battery consortium underway -Handelsblatt Germany has agreed in principle with eight other European nations to set up a second consortium for the production and recycling of battery cells for cars, daily ...
- TomTom: Microsoft integrating our navigation in connected vehicles platform - Reuters: TomTom, the Dutch mapping and navigation company, said on Friday Microsoft is integrating TomTom's navigation technology into its Connected Vehicle Platform.
- A 26,000-Mile Road Test Finds Palm Oil Biofuel ‘Safe’ for Cars - Bloomberg: Indonesia said it conducted the world's longest road test using diesel blended with 30% palm oil, and the results showed that the biofuel is safe for cars.
- Mazda reveals its first EV will be a crossover - Autocar: NZ Autocar
.. and Finally:
- Hydrogen powered gin to be explored - Newfoodmagazine: In the global bid to reduce carbon emissions, The Orkney Distillery is looking to create sustainable gin, using use hydrogen as a fuel in its distilling ...