Best Aftermarket Car Antennas: Listen to Your Favorite Stations Clearly

Installing the right car antenna allows you to enjoy a wide range of frequencies

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.

PUBLISHED ON February 3, 2020

An antenna doesn’t only allow you to listen to your favorite FM stations clearly, but also boosts your car aesthetics. With continued use, your car’s factory antenna may need replacement with an aftermarket model to improve reception. Whether you want to upgrade your OEM antenna or replace a broken one, the three aftermarket car antennae below will keep you tuned in.

Daniel RikaView Daniel Rika's Articles
Robert KimathiView Robert Kimathi's Articles
  • Best Overall
    AntennaMastsRus Original 6 3/4 Inch Internal Copper Coil  Premium Reception
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Built using stainless steel threading, the AntennaMastsRus is designed to withstand shakes and twists of the rough roads. A combination of a 6 3/4" height and use of highly conductive copper coil gives this antenna unmatched reception capabilities. 

    Pros
    The antenna’s base features a flexible rubber component that makes the antenna flexible and hard to break. It’s short and stylish, so it will boost your car’s appearance. With the step-by-step guide, this antenna takes you just minutes to install.

    Cons
    The gauge connection that holds the antenna to the car loosens if removed often. The reception of this antenna dwindles considerably in areas with weak radio signals.

  • Best Value
    CravenSpeed Stubby Antenna for Ford
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    If you are searching for a car antenna that will be a perfect replacement for your Ford’s OEM antenna, go for the CravenSpeed antenna. It’s machined with billet aluminum, making it super sturdy. The antenna is anchored on a sturdy base to withstand variations in speed and elevation.
    Pros
    The antenna’s sturdy build makes it car wash–proof. It’s 5 inches high, which makes it easy to maneuver the car out of garages. It affords room for fitting other accessories, such as rear spoiler risers. The thread design makes it a universal fit on any Ford F-150 model.

    Cons
    It requires professional installation, as it requires special tools. It experiences reception degradation of AM channels if you drive into areas with inadequate network coverage.

  • Honorable Mention
    AntennaMastsRus 7 Inch Black Short Antenna
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    The seven-inch AntennaMastsRus antenna is made from spring steel for added strength. A wrapped up design of the antenna eliminates the highway whistles common with aftermarket antennas.

    Pros
    Tapering the base of this antenna gives it a firm base to withstand different terrains that you drive through. It’s compatible with all Dodge Ram Ram 1500 trucks designed after 2009. An external coil cancels out wind noise for a quieter ride.


    Cons
    The antenna’s 7-inch height and rigid build make it susceptible to damage during a car wash. Its height makes it less attractive compared to other short antennae.

Why Trust Us

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Learn more

Tips

  • Always check that your antenna’s cable is firmly seated in the head unit. A loose connection can lead to corrosion and poor reception. 
  • Installing a radio signal booster can enhance reception. Even then, you use them as complementary reception tools to your car’s antenna. 
  • Avoid long antennae cables. These make it hard to navigate, especially if you have to drive under bridges or areas with overhead obstacles. 
  • Some car antennae have a retractable mast that can help improve reception. Always check if the antenna is placed appropriately in case of signal problems

FAQs

Q: Does the AntennaMastsRus antenna fit newer F-150s models?

A: Yes, the antenna will fit on any 2009 and newer F-150 models. Even then, you should seek a manufacturer’s opinion before placing an order.

Q: Is there any degradation of satellite service with an antenna?

A: A car antenna won’t affect the performance of satellite services. This is because the satellite has no mast antenna.  

Q: What are the common issues that may affect the performance of my car’s antenna?

A: A range of issues may degrade your antenna’s reception. They include loose connections, poor AM or FM signals, and antenna malfunction.

Q: How do I know which antenna to buy for my vehicle?

A: Basically, your car model will dictate the kind of antenna to buy. Factors to consider are car roof and car model and the type of vehicle, such as a car, truck, or SUV.

Final Thoughts

We can confidently recommend the AntennaMastsRus Original 6 3/4 Inch Internal Copper Coil  Premium Reception. It is built to last, has good signal reception, and doesn’t annoy you with wind noise as you drive. 

For a cheaper option, consider the CravenSpeed Stubby Antenna for Ford. Despite its low price, it offers efficient signal reception.

