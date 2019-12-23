Best Micron Gauges: Keep your AC System Functioning Optimally

Air conditioning systems are a necessity around homes or in industries. An optimally performing air conditioning system shields you from extreme temperatures and humidity. For a conditioning system to remain functional, you need to continually check vacuum and dehydration levels. A micron gauge helps you to measure these levels in a fast and accurate manner. Which are the best micron gauges to choose from? After thorough research, here are the top three micron gauges in the market today.

This micron gauge doesn’t show vacuum readings under 20,000 microns. The battery compartment is hard to open when replacing the battery.

The CPS vacuum gauge has an ambient compensating design making it easy to use. The digital LCD display terminal is easy to clean and maintain. The micron gauge can withstand a pressure of up to 400 psi.

The CPS micron gauge is equipped with a digital display terminal for a precise, hassle-free reading. A built-in self-heated thermistor helps you keep check on temperature changes. Overall, this micron gauge has a sturdy construction for durability.

It requires a transformer for use in an electrical circuit. The micron gauge isn’t easy to install for an ordinary homeowner, which leads to extra installation costs.

The freon charging hose makes this gauge ideal tool for cooling your AC systems. A complementary shockproof manifold provides accurate readings. Overall, the gauge is affordable, even with its advanced features.

The 4-way manifold gauge is equipped with robust R134A, R410A, R404A, R22 refrigerants making it suitable for AC charging and evacuation. This micron gauge is made of high-quality aluminum for durability. A reinforced anti-loose lock lowers the chances of leakage that may affect the functionality of your AC system.

The sight glass may fog with continued use. It’s also impossible to keep data beyond seven days.

The gauge also has an automatic target superheat that eases operation.

The gauge will store data for seven days, offering you ample time to analyze it. It’s easy to use the gauge owing to the backlit, power-off, and time tracker features.

The Fieldpiece micron gauge features airtight sight glass to ease readings. Thermocouple ports on the side of the gauge help ease the transfer of data to a USB. Unlike ordinary micron gauges, the Fieldpiece gauge flaunts customizable features such as the alarms and units of measurement to keep you updated.

Tips

Constant checks will help keep your micron gauge in top condition. Frequent maintenance minimizes possibilities of leaks that may affect the functionality of your gauge.

Always check on the refrigerant profiles of a micron gauge before purchasing it. The higher the refrigerator profile of a gauge, the more versatile it is.

Resolution in a micron gauge can vary from 50 microns to 9,999 microns. Always ascertain that your preferred gauge has the right resolution.

FAQs

Q: How often should I change the oil in my vacuum pump?

A: Change the oil as advised by a professional. The oil in your vacuum pump absorbs moisture and thus becomes less effective after a certain duration of use.

Q: Does a pressure gauge give me recommended pressure values?

A: Yes, a pressure gauge checks both high and low pressures. It also displays the superheat and subcool along with temperature readings.

Q: Can the CALBEAU 4-way manifold gauge set work with R-407-C?

A: Since the two gauges have a similar refrigerant value and almost similar interfaces, they can be used interchangeably. However, you may want to double-check with the manufacturer to be sure.

Final Thoughts

We highly recommend the Fieldpiece SMAN Micron Gauge. It features a backlit area, automatic target superheat, and USB ports, making it easy to collect and analyze data.

For a cheaper option, consider the CALBEAU 4 Way Manifold Gauge Set. It is affordable yet sturdy.