Best Truck Simulators: Have Fun Driving a Big Rig

Tips

Determine if you have a certain country or part of the world where you’d like to experience trucking, and buy a simulator tailored to where you’d like to drive.

Research online and read reviews to gain an understanding of the types of simulators out there and the experiences they provide. Consider driving locations, types of vehicles, type of hauling, and price.

Truck simulators are not just for adults. Kids (and grandkids) really like the idea of being able to drive a big rig. It keeps children occupied for hours and makes a great gift.

FAQs

Q: What is a truck simulator?

A: Similar in some ways to a flight simulator, a truck simulator gives you the feeling and experience of driving a big rig. It puts you behind the wheel, so you can experience starting, steering, shifting, parking, loading, and unloading. All of these things are associated with driving a big truck.

Q: Are there other aspects of a truck simulator?

A: Yes. Many truck simulators provide the opportunity to not only operate an 18-wheeler but to create the truck of your dreams by choosing the model, engine type, chassis, cabin, and paint scheme. With some simulators, you may also create a trucking firm, so you can experience trucking from that angle: hiring and firing drivers, making repairs, building facilities, etc.

Q: What are the computer requirements to run a truck simulator?

A: They can vary, but generally you’ll need 3.0 Ghz CPU speed; 6 GB of RAM; an operating system such as Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 64 bit; a 2 GB video card; and at least 3 GB free disk space.

Final Thoughts

We chose American Truck Simulator Gold as our top pick overall because of its realistic driving and handling and because many models are included. Our best value pick is Mudrunner - American Wilds Edition for its genuine vehicle movement and the iconic models it features.