Best Truck Simulators: Have Fun Driving a Big Rig
Get a truck simulator and start experiencing driving a big rig for yourself
- Best OverallAmerican Truck Simulator GoldSummarySummary
Very realistic portrayal of truck driving and handling and of the trucking business. Supports gamepads, steering wheels, and other input devices. More than 30 truck models included.ProsPros
Large selection of turning accessories. Air brake choices and alternatives include Jake brake, retarder, brake intensity, and trailer brake. Start a trucking business and build a fleet with this simulator.ConsCons
May not work with Windows 10, and it may crash the system. It’s sometimes difficult to control the truck.
- Best ValueMudrunner - American Wilds EditionSummarySummary
Lifelike terrains that react realistically to the movement and weight of the truck. Vehicle choices include iconic American models like Chevrolet, Western Star, and Hummer.ProsPros
Features large maps. You can drive solo or with a group of up to three other drivers. Drive through the wildlands of North Dakota and Montana through rivers, muddy terrain, and rustic roads.ConsCons
In some cases the driving is too slow. The simulator may not be challenging enough for some people.
- Honorable MentionAmazon.com: American Truck Simulator - PC: Video GamesSummarySummary
Drive trucks through beautiful countryside, busy cities, and famous landmarks. Customize your truck and haul various cargos. Build and manage a trucking company.ProsPros
Make your truck unique by choosing your engine, cabin, chassis, and paint scheme. Transport machines, food, and hazardous materials. Build a truck fleet and manage a company: hire and fire drivers, buy garages, make a profit.ConsCons
Manufacturer says it covers the whole country but it only covers California. Does not come with an activation code, so you can’t update the simulator.