Best Gifts for Truck Drivers: Give the Perfect Gift for Long Hauls
Give a gift that your favorite truck driver can use while on the road
PUBLISHED ON February 10, 2020
What do you get for someone who’s always on the move? Truck drivers spend the majority of their day in the cab driving down the highway. So, getting them a gift they can use while working is very practical. But you need to remember that they have limited space in their truck. We’ve found three gifts that are sure to please any truck driver and fit any budget you’re working with.
- Best OverallMobile InnerSpace Foam MattressSummarySummary
This seven-inch-thick, high-density foam mattress fits perfectly into the cab of a truck. It’s an attractive grey/white and navy color. The mattress measures 32 by 79 inches.ProsPros
Unlike standard mattresses, this one comes compressed and rolled up in a box for easy shipping and transport. Unbox the mattress, and it’ll expand to 90 percent of its full size in just 30 minutes and full size in 48 hours.ConsCons
Not all cabs have a bed area, so if this space isn’t available, then the trucker has no use for this mattress. Also, high-density foam can be quite hot.
- Best ValueOrthopedic Seat CushionSummarySummaryGive the gift of instant pain relief and comfort with this memory foam and gel seat cushion. A black zippered cover keeps the cushion protected and easy to clean. The entire cushion measures 19 by 16 by 3.7 inches.ProsPros
Sitting on this seat relieves tailbone pressure and back pain. The gel pad helps keep the user cool, while the memory foam is durable enough to withstand hours of constant use.ConsCons
The foam is easily compressible, which can make it less effective for those who are heavier. Also, it doesn’t work for everyone to remove back pain.
- Honorable MentionAlpicool Portable RefrigeratorSummarySummaryThis portable cooler comes in three sizes: 37, 48, and 58 quarts. There are two power cables and 110V to 240V AC and 12/24V DC power inputs. An LCD screen allows for easy operation and temperature control.ProsPros
There is a built-in, three-stage car battery protection system to prevent wasteful battery consumption. Vibration resistance protects the cooler while driving. The high-density foam keeps everything insulated at the proper temperature.ConsCons
The latch may not be as durable as the rest of the cooler. You may also struggle to adjust the temperature to your desired level of coldness.
Tips
- Keep in mind that there’s limited space inside the cab of the truck. You don’t want to buy a trucker anything that will take up too much space or not be functional. The gift suggestions we’ve provided add some creature comforts without taking up too much space.
- Think about what would make their life easier. For example, a mattress will make sure your favorite truck driver can get a solid night’s sleep and be well-rested for the drive. Or give them a seat cushion that makes sitting for long hours more comfortable.
- Any item that you buy needs to be well made and durable. Your gift will get many hours of constant use, so it needs to be able to last. High-density foam, protective covers, and sturdy plastics all ensure your gift will survive the rough and tumble life of a truck driver.
FAQs
Q: Why should I buy a functional gift for a truck driver?
A: Truck drivers don’t have space for frivolous items that will only clutter up the interior. Look for gifts that can serve multiple purposes to make them more useful and space-saving. Gifts that make their job easier are also good choices.
Q: What other types of gifts could I get?
A: Try to stick to gifts that are practical, functional, or useful. You can combine this with ones that are funny, educational, or sentimental. That way, you can evoke emotion and connection with your gift but not waste money on something that won’t be used.
Q: How much should I spend on a gift for a truck driver?
A: Only spend what you’re comfortable with on a gift. This could be something small that’s under $20 or in the $50 to $150 range. Then there are serious gifts that are $200 or more. Look for a gift that will fit your budget.
Final Thoughts
The Mobile InnerSpace Foam Mattress will change how your favorite truck driver sleeps and ensure that they get a restful night’s sleep. An Orthopedic Seat Cushion will relieve a trucker’s spine or back pain by cushioning the seat for many hours.