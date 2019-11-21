Best Truck Mattresses: Ultimate Comfort for Your Truck Bed

Check out our top picks for the best truck mattress to get a good night’s sleep

By Mike Aguilar
Mike AguilarView Mike Aguilar's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Sleeping in the bed of your pickup truck doesn’t have to leave you feeling bruised and battered in the morning. You don’t have to sleep on cold, hard steel with channels that feel like canyons to your back. A new mattress for your pickup truck bed can make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud and will help you get a good night's sleep. Check out our selection of top truck mattresses.

  • Best Overall
    AirBedz PPI 104 Mattress
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This deluxe truck mattress is designed so that it fits around the wheel wells. The included tailgate mattress adds another comfort level by making it so nobody has their toes hanging over the mattress edge. A rechargeable battery-operated pump makes this mattress easy to inflate. Only a custom mattress can deliver more comfort.

    Pros
    Pros

    This truck mattress fits any full-size truck bed perfectly and incorporates wheel well cutouts that allow it to cover the whole bed of your pickup. It delivers a deluxe comfort level without bulges or gaps in coverage. Air coils are integrated into the mattress to simulate an innerspring mattress and provide full-body support. Quality heavy-duty materials make for a really tough truck mattress.

    Cons
    Cons

    The battery uses older nickel-metal hydride technology, shortening battery life between charges. Pump quality appears to vary greatly.

  • Best Value
    WEY&FLY SUV Air Mattress
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This comfortable truck mattress is ideal for both truck beds and SUVs. It has wings on the sides to keep you from banging your knees on the wheel wells. Two built-in pillows make it feel almost like your bed at home.

    Pros
    Pros

    It has a plush, double-sided, thick flocking topper that gives it extra strength as well as makes it breathable. This comfortable mattress comes with a rechargeable 12-volt air pump for quick and easy inflation. This air mattress is able to replace the truck sleeper mattress in long-haul semi-trucks.

    Cons
    Cons

    The construction of this mattress gives it a wavy effect similar to a water bed when at full inflation, which may feel odd. The bottom portion of the mattress is of thinner material than the top and is susceptible to damage.

  • Honorable Mention
    AirBedz Lite (PPI PV202C)
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This truck mattress is made with high-grade PVC. It has built-in air coils to relieve pressure points over the wheel wells of six to 8-foot truck beds. The pump’s extra-long cord will reach even crew cab-length beds.

    Pros
    Pros
    The pump that comes with this mattress has a 16-foot long cord to reach anywhere in any full-size truck. The high-grade PVC is stronger than the PVC used in other truck mattresses.
    Cons
    Cons

    It doesn’t fit 5-foot truck beds. The plastic welds at the seams can break in lower temperatures.

Tips

  • Most truck mattresses are sized to fit a specific truck bed length. Make sure you measure both the length and width of your truck bed before ordering.
  • Not all truck mattresses are built the same. Some are made with inferior materials that may weaken and crack in colder temperatures.
  • Lying directly on a plastic mattress can cause you to sweat when it’s hot. Consider a mattress with breathable flocking on top.

FAQs

Q: Do truck mattresses inflate and deflate quickly?

A: Yes. Newer truck air mattresses have new valve designs that make for faster inflation and deflation times as well as an improved seal over previous models.

Q: Can I use a truck mattress in my SUV?

A: Yes. Truck mattresses can be used in truck beds, the backs of SUVs, and vans. You can even use them on the beach or at the park.

Q: Will a truck bed air mattress work with my bed tent if it has a built-in floor?

A: Yes. A truck bed air mattress works great with bed tents, even those with built-in floors. You can also use it with a camper shell. 

Final Thoughts

Our best overall truck mattress is the AirBedz PPI 104 Mattress. It comes with a handy pump for fast filling and has cutouts to go over the wheel wells.

Our best value pick, the WEY&FLY SUV Air Mattress, has a thick flock coating for extra comfort.

MORE TO READ