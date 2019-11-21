Best Truck Mattresses: Ultimate Comfort for Your Truck Bed
Check out our top picks for the best truck mattress to get a good night’s sleep
- Best OverallAirBedz PPI 104 MattressSummarySummary
This deluxe truck mattress is designed so that it fits around the wheel wells. The included tailgate mattress adds another comfort level by making it so nobody has their toes hanging over the mattress edge. A rechargeable battery-operated pump makes this mattress easy to inflate. Only a custom mattress can deliver more comfort.ProsPros
This truck mattress fits any full-size truck bed perfectly and incorporates wheel well cutouts that allow it to cover the whole bed of your pickup. It delivers a deluxe comfort level without bulges or gaps in coverage. Air coils are integrated into the mattress to simulate an innerspring mattress and provide full-body support. Quality heavy-duty materials make for a really tough truck mattress.ConsCons
The battery uses older nickel-metal hydride technology, shortening battery life between charges. Pump quality appears to vary greatly.
- Best ValueWEY&FLY SUV Air MattressSummarySummary
This comfortable truck mattress is ideal for both truck beds and SUVs. It has wings on the sides to keep you from banging your knees on the wheel wells. Two built-in pillows make it feel almost like your bed at home.ProsPros
It has a plush, double-sided, thick flocking topper that gives it extra strength as well as makes it breathable. This comfortable mattress comes with a rechargeable 12-volt air pump for quick and easy inflation. This air mattress is able to replace the truck sleeper mattress in long-haul semi-trucks.ConsCons
The construction of this mattress gives it a wavy effect similar to a water bed when at full inflation, which may feel odd. The bottom portion of the mattress is of thinner material than the top and is susceptible to damage.
- Honorable MentionAirBedz Lite (PPI PV202C)SummarySummary
This truck mattress is made with high-grade PVC. It has built-in air coils to relieve pressure points over the wheel wells of six to 8-foot truck beds. The pump’s extra-long cord will reach even crew cab-length beds.ProsProsThe pump that comes with this mattress has a 16-foot long cord to reach anywhere in any full-size truck. The high-grade PVC is stronger than the PVC used in other truck mattresses.ConsCons
It doesn’t fit 5-foot truck beds. The plastic welds at the seams can break in lower temperatures.