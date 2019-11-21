Best Truck Mattresses: Ultimate Comfort for Your Truck Bed

Tips

Most truck mattresses are sized to fit a specific truck bed length. Make sure you measure both the length and width of your truck bed before ordering.

Not all truck mattresses are built the same. Some are made with inferior materials that may weaken and crack in colder temperatures.

Lying directly on a plastic mattress can cause you to sweat when it’s hot. Consider a mattress with breathable flocking on top.

FAQs

Q: Do truck mattresses inflate and deflate quickly?

A: Yes. Newer truck air mattresses have new valve designs that make for faster inflation and deflation times as well as an improved seal over previous models.

Q: Can I use a truck mattress in my SUV?

A: Yes. Truck mattresses can be used in truck beds, the backs of SUVs, and vans. You can even use them on the beach or at the park.

Q: Will a truck bed air mattress work with my bed tent if it has a built-in floor?

A: Yes. A truck bed air mattress works great with bed tents, even those with built-in floors. You can also use it with a camper shell.

Final Thoughts

Our best overall truck mattress is the AirBedz PPI 104 Mattress. It comes with a handy pump for fast filling and has cutouts to go over the wheel wells.

Our best value pick, the WEY&FLY SUV Air Mattress, has a thick flock coating for extra comfort.