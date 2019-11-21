Best Motorcycle Drink Holders: Enjoy a Beverage After a Long Ride

Tips

A good cup holder doesn’t necessarily have to hold just drinks. It can hold a variety of things that can be handy on a ride, such as food. It can even hold your cell phone or be used as a temporary waste disposal unit.

Cup holders come with a variety of mounting systems. It’s best to get one that fits securely and can be easily installed and removed. However, if it is too easy to remove it can get stolen.

Some cup holders can accommodate add-on devices, such as phone mounts for your tablet, GPS, or smartphone. Just remember to pay attention to the road when using these devices while riding.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need a drink holder on a motorcycle?

A: Many bikes don’t have saddlebags, and during a long trip it can be inconvenient to find a place to get a beverage. With a cup holder, you can have your drink ready when you are thirsty.

Q: Where is the best place to mount a motorcycle drink holder?

A: Most motorcycle cup holders mount on the handlebars for easy reach and convenience. However, many can be mounted on different areas of the motorcycle, such as the clutch or brake perch.



Q: What is the best material for a motorcycle drink holder?

A: Drink holders come in a number of materials, including polycarbonate, stainless steel, plastic, and chrome. They all have their benefits, and it’s best to get the one that suits your requirements.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle drink holder is the Kruzer Daddy 200. Not only does it look great, but it can easily accommodate drinks of different sizes.

For a more affordable option try the Barefoot Willies “Cool Rider”