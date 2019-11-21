Best Motorcycle Drink Holders: Enjoy a Beverage After a Long Ride
These motorcycle drink holders allow you to have a refreshing beverage wherever you like
- Best OverallKruzer Daddy 200SummarySummary
This chrome-plated cup holder looks great and has a reversible mounting stud for either rigid or pivot positioning.ProsPros
It fits handlebars of different sizes and comes with two liners to adapt it to both large and small containers.ConsCons
It isn’t weather-resistant and can easily rust. It can also be hard to get drinks out because of the tight fit.
- Best ValueBarefoot Willies “Cool Rider”SummarySummary
This polycarbonate cup holder has been on the market for 15 years and comes with a lifetime warranty.ProsPros
It is tough and suitable for all weather conditions. It also comes with a free can and bottle koozie.ConsCons
It doesn’t fit some types of motorcycles. Some people think that it looks cheap compared to metal alternatives.
- Honorable MentionKuryakyn 1462SummarySummary
The Kuryaken is made from chrome with a mesh bottom and has unique “fingers” to hold drinks of any size.ProsPros
It can be mounted in a variety of places, including the handlebars and clutch/brake mount. It also has a sturdy mounting system that can fit a wide range of motorcycles.ConsCons
This cup holder is very expensive. There have also been complaints that it can only fit at one angle without the option to adjust it.