Best Motorcycle Drink Holders: Enjoy a Beverage After a Long Ride

These motorcycle drink holders allow you to have a refreshing beverage wherever you like

By Saeed Wazir
Saeed WazirView Saeed Wazir's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Depending on the type of motorcycle you own, it can be difficult to carry something to drink on a long ride. But if you have a motorcycle drink holder, you don’t have to find a shop or gas station to grab a refreshing beverage because you can carry one with you. Here are some of the best motorcycle drink holders on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Kruzer Daddy 200
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This chrome-plated cup holder looks great and has a reversible mounting stud for either rigid or pivot positioning.

    Pros
    Pros

    It fits handlebars of different sizes and comes with two liners to adapt it to both large and small containers.

    Cons
    Cons

    It isn’t weather-resistant and can easily rust. It can also be hard to get drinks out because of the tight fit.

  • Best Value
    Barefoot Willies “Cool Rider”
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This polycarbonate cup holder has been on the market for 15 years and comes with a lifetime warranty.

    Pros
    Pros

    It is tough and suitable for all weather conditions. It also comes with a free can and bottle koozie.

    Cons
    Cons

    It doesn’t fit some types of motorcycles. Some people think that it looks cheap compared to metal alternatives.

  • Honorable Mention
    Kuryakyn 1462
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    The Kuryaken is made from chrome with a mesh bottom and has unique “fingers” to hold drinks of any size.

    Pros
    Pros

    It can be mounted in a variety of places, including the handlebars and clutch/brake mount. It also has a sturdy mounting system that can fit a wide range of motorcycles.

    Cons
    Cons

    This cup holder is very expensive. There have also been complaints that it can only fit at one angle without the option to adjust it.

Tips

  • A good cup holder doesn’t necessarily have to hold just drinks. It can hold a variety of things that can be handy on a ride, such as food. It can even hold your cell phone or be used as a temporary waste disposal unit.
  • Cup holders come with a variety of mounting systems. It’s best to get one that fits securely and can be easily installed and removed. However, if it is too easy to remove it can get stolen.
  • Some cup holders can accommodate add-on devices, such as phone mounts for your tablet, GPS, or smartphone. Just remember to pay attention to the road when using these devices while riding.

FAQs

Q: Why do I need a drink holder on a motorcycle?

A: Many bikes don’t have saddlebags, and during a long trip it can be inconvenient to find a place to get a beverage. With a cup holder, you can have your drink ready when you are thirsty.

Q: Where is the best place to mount a motorcycle drink holder?

A: Most motorcycle cup holders mount on the handlebars for easy reach and convenience. However, many can be mounted on different areas of the motorcycle, such as the clutch or brake perch.

Q: What is the best material for a motorcycle drink holder?

A: Drink holders come in a number of materials, including polycarbonate, stainless steel, plastic, and chrome. They all have their benefits, and it’s best to get the one that suits your requirements.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle drink holder is the Kruzer Daddy 200. Not only does it look great, but it can easily accommodate drinks of different sizes.

For a more affordable option try the Barefoot Willies “Cool Rider”

MORE TO READ