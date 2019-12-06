Best Motorcycle Armors: Stay Safe on Road and Off

Tips

Accurately measure your size to ensure that your armor fits snug to your body but isn’t too tight. You want the jacket to fit against the body so that the armor sits in the correct places and doesn’t move.

A jacket with a removable liner will help you keep the jacket clean. During summer, you can sweat in the jacket and then remove the liner to wash it.

A jacket with CE certification will ensure it is of high quality. Protective gear with this mark has gone through extensive independent testing to prove its ability to protect you in the event of a crash.

FAQs

Q: Can I wear motorcycle armor under a jacket?

A: Motorcycle armor is meant to be worn instead of your jacket. The extra padding and shells will make fitting your jacket over it a little difficult. You may also end up with double protection over your shoulders, elbows, and spine, which can make riding uncomfortable.

Q: Can I wear motorcycle armor all year round?

A: Armor is just the shells for protection. There is no warmth or insulation to them, so armor may not adequately keep you warm in colder months.

Q: How do I properly fit my motorcycle armor?

A: When you put your armor on, make sure that the shoulder shells fit the size and shape of your shoulders. The elbow shells should fit over the point of your elbow. There should be straps to hold these shells exactly where you want them. Make sure the spine shells fit the shape of your back. For extra protection, look for a spine shell that extends down over your tailbone.

Final Thoughts

The Alpinestars Men's Jacket provides superior protection and is backed by an industry-leading brand.

The Fox Racing Titan Sport Protective MTB Jacket is a more affordable option that provides both breathability and protection.