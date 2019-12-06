Best Motorcycle Armors: Stay Safe on Road and Off
Motorcycle armor strips away the bulk of a jacket and focuses on protection
- Best OverallAlpinestars Men's JacketSummarySummary
This jacket provides maximum breathability with a durable mesh base that houses CE certified shells at the shoulders, elbows, chest, and back. Each shell adjusts for a custom fit. A wide reinforced kidney belt enables you to secure the armor in place.ProsPros
To maintain breathability, the shells are highly perforated. The back protector is ergonomically shaped to follow the line of the back and is divided into three pieces.ConsCons
The shells in this jacket aren’t removable. If you damage one, you’ll need to replace the entire jacket. The sizing tends to run small, which can be an issue for larger riders.
- Best ValueFox Racing Titan Sport Protective MTB JacketSummarySummary
This upper body armor comes with a soft jersey to hold the CE-certified and high-impact shells. You’ll have protection on your chest, back, shoulders, and elbows. There are also ventilation zones to help keep you cool.ProsPros
This jacket features a full mesh body to give you a comfortable and bunch-free fit. There are also additional ventilation zones to keep you cooler. The backplate is articulated to make it more comfortable.ConsCons
The zipper isn’t the best quality and might split when you zip it up. Fox sizing also runs extremely small, so be careful to size up enough.
- Honorable MentionMotorcycle Full Body Armor Protective JacketSummarySummary
This inexpensive armor features a lightweight and comfortable design. The base for the armor is an elastic PVC and Lycra mesh cloth. It has high-density EVA to protect your back, spine, and elbows. There are thickening pads on the sides to protect your core.ProsPros
This jacket uses high-quality plastic buttons and a YKK zipper. You can adjust the elastic belt at the waist to create a custom fit.ConsCons
This jacket may lack some of the proven protective qualities that other jackets have. The protective shells aren’t CE certified.