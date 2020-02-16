Best Motorcycle Leg Bags: Keep Your Gear Close By

The zipper may break after a short period of use. It may be a little small for some users.

It's comfortable and fits well. It provides a good amount of storage and isn't bulky. The material is durable, and it’s suitable for both men and women.

This two-in-one nylon bag can be used as a sling bag or on your leg like a holster. It has several interior compartments and is lightweight and water-resistant.

The bag appears a bit bulky when it is stuffed with items. It's not inconspicuous when you wear it.

The bag is reinforced at all stress points and can be converted into a messenger bag. It has 5 liters of space and keeps your gear and devices organized.

This leg bag has a main, top, front, middle, and two side pockets. It's made of 900D Army-grade, high-density, and water-resistant material. It's anti-abrasive and scratch-resistant

Only part of the bag is leather, as the back piece is cotton. The pocket for the pistol may be too small for some handguns.

It is well-designed. The waistband has a clip for easy access. It's a great product for the price.

This thigh bag with a waist belt doubles as a conceal-carry bag. It has a gun holster pocket and a bonus seven by 9-inch storage pocket. The straps are adjustable for a better fit.

Tips

Determine what you plan on carrying in the bag before making a purchase. Make sure the bag is the right size with the right number of pockets to accommodate all those items.

Some leg bags also act as concealed-carry holsters. If you plan on carrying your handgun in the leg bag, check the dimensions for a proper fit.

Some leg bags are bulkier than others. Make sure you don’t stuff it so full that it interferes with your riding.

FAQs

Q: Do motorcycle leg bags work on both legs?

A: Most bags are designed so that you can wear them on either leg. They include straps that are adjustable for a custom fit.

Q: Can you use a motorcycle leg bag as a sling bag?

A: That depends on the brand, but most leg bags can be converted into sling or shoulder bags for convenience.

Q: Do motorcycle leg bags bother your thigh and cause chafing?

A: If it's a good quality product, it shouldn't. Just make sure to properly adjust the straps so the bag sits comfortably on your leg and waist.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best motorcycle leg bag is the Milwaukee Leather Black Conceal & Carry Leather Thigh Bag w/Waist Belt. It's well designed, adjustable, and includes a pocket specifically for concealed carry purposes.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the BraveHawkOutdoors Drop Leg Bag, 900D Tactical Waterproof MOLLE Sport Motorcycle Bike Bag.