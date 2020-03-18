Best Motorcycle Fairing Speaker Systems: A More Enjoyable Ride with Music

Some users complain they received a different model than what was ordered. The installation process is not exactly what we can refer to as effortless; you may require some skills.

Injection-molded polycarbonate driver cone for strength and ruggedness. The driver cone is waterproof, and the speakers are quite powerful. It comes with housing inserts for 2006-2013 models of Harley RoadGlide and StreetGlide or Harley Ultra.

Rugged, waterproof, and lightweight lower fairing speaker for Harley Ultra or RoadGlide and Harley StreetGlide. They produce good quality music and can last for years.

Using the provided headphones is a risk when riding at high speeds. Installation requires small tie wraps and soldering, which may take some time. The volume control is a bit rusty.

The lightweight and affordable 3-inch speakers have good quality music and are easy to install. They have a rugged and weather-resistant design to use it in any outdoor conditions.

The system is a bit expensive for some people. Furthermore, the volume buttons may not be fully effective and drag for a few seconds. Changing the channel or volume requires one hand off the bar.

All-in-one system with Batwing fairing and music system. Produces good music and has fiberglass construction. A widely fitting gel-coat black finish. It is easy to install. Plays Eclipse radio, AM, and FM.

A more expensive option on the market but guarantees to be worth every penny. The system is stylish, gives out good music, and protects the engine.

The best motorcycle fairing speaker system converts your motorbike into a personal music system for a great journey or camping experience. However, you have to invest in good quality motorcycle fairing speaker systems. The following is a pick of some of the best.

Most people will agree that good music is at the heart of enjoyable driving experiences. As a motorcycle owner, adding a high-quality music system is a bucket list item, at least for most. Imagine driving down the highway on a Sunday afternoon with your favorite tunes churning from the fairing speaker system. It is memorable, to say the least.

On the downside, the motorcycle fairing speaker system is a bit pricey. You may also find that the volume buttons are not very effective; they drag for a few seconds. One major flaw is that you need to change the volume or the station with the one hand off the handlebars.

The faceplate is removable, and you can insert a CD drive, and the speakers come pre-wired to make installation easier. If necessary, you can install an auxiliary wire. It has a USB and a CD drive that can act as the primary source of the music. The system can play eclipse radio, AM, and FM.

This motorcycle fairing speaker system combines a Batwing fairing and quality sound system. It may be one of the more expensive options available, but it makes you a road king. That means you can enjoy your favorite tunes and protect the engine as you ride. The fiberglass construction is a source of durability and strength, and you are guaranteed long-term use. It has a gel-coat black finish that fits every body type, and you have the option of painting it the color you prefer.

Unfortunately, using headphones is a considerable risk, especially when you are cruising at high speeds. The installation will require smaller tie wraps and soldering to keep the wires in place. Furthermore, the volume control is a bit rusty.

The affordable system comes with headphones that you can use to listen to music whenever necessary. This system has a rugged and weather-resistant design that allows you to use it in any weather conditions such as fog, dirt, and water splashes, and the system can overcome it all.

The Boss Audio Systems motorcycle speaker system has a straightforward and versatile installation. Typically, you can install the system to a scooter, motorbike, or even a bicycle. Boss Audio Systems speakers are known for good quality music, and you can finally enjoy that bike ride across town. The instructions are easy to follow, and the installation process does not take a lot of your time. The package includes an amplifier and two lamp-shaped good-quality speakers.

However, there are a few complaints from users who say that they received a different model than what was ordered. It is also not simple to install, as are some of the other best motorcycle fairing speaker systems on the market.

With a diameter of 7.25 inches, the J&M Rokker Series XT motorcycle fairing speakers have a similar mass and cone volume to 6 x 9-inch coaxial speakers with a maximum power of 140 watts. That means you can use a fairing speaker system as a music sound system to spice up the camping trip or outdoor BBQ. The system has high flux strength, lightweight dual-donut Neodymium magnets, and adequate venting.

This lower fairing speaker kit for Harley-Davidson motorcycles is lightweight, rugged, and has a waterproof driver cone. The construction material is injection-molded polycarbonate for durability. Polycarbonate is a better and more rugged material than polypropylene or ABS plastic. The fairing speaker system can take a lot of abuse associated with high-speed outdoor riding. Housing inserts for 2006-2013 models of Harley RoadGlide and StreetGlide or Harley Ultra are part of the package.

Benefits of Motorcycle Fairing Speaker Systems

Enjoyable music. The best quality motorcycle fairing speakers produce good quality music to make the ride or camping trip enjoyable. Listening to your favorite blues or jazz as you watch the sunset makes for a wonderful experience.

Most high-quality motorcycle fairing speaker systems are weatherproof. They have an ultraviolet coating to protect against the harmful rays of the sun, and the construction is mostly water-resistant. That means you can enjoy some good music when riding your motorcycle in any weather.

Contemporary fairing speaker systems are coming with a bit of flexibility in terms of the source of the music. The music source may be Bluetooth, USB, or even a CD. The majority of them will also have AM and FM stations.

Upgrading to the latest motorcycle audio systems increases the show points on your motorbike. Judges in a motorcycle show are particularly keen on particular upgrades, and the fairing speakers may help you gain a spot above the rest.

Installing the best motorcycle fairing systems adds to the value of the motorcycle, and it can be a quick and easy way to boost your profits. The speaker system can be the deal-breaker feature that makes it possible to find a buyer sooner.

Types of Motorcycle Fairing Speaker Systems

Fairing Motorcycle Speaker Kit

A high-quality fairing motorcycle speaker kit is mostly lightweight and waterproof for outdoor conditions. They may come with housing inserts to enhance their versatility, and you can use them to replace the factory speakers. The best among them is powerful, easy to install, and produces good sound. The speaker kit does not come with a shield as a package.

Batwing Fairing Speakers

Large touring motorbikes may come with speakers installed into the front fairing. Batwing fairing speakers are quite useful and they protect the engine from strong winds. In most cases, the fairing speakers come with a shield and mounting hardware as a package. They may be a bit pricey, such as those that fit on the Memphis Shades batwing fairing, but they are worth every penny.

Top Brands

Boss Audio Systems

Established in 1987 by Sam Robbani, Boss Audio Systems has been selling video and audio products for over three decades. The Oxnard, California-based company makes some of the best speakers, mobile video products, subwoofers, and amplifiers available on the market. One recommended product is the Boss Audio Systems MCBK420B Motorcycle Bluetooth Speaker System.

Rockford Fosgate

A subsidiary of the Rockford Corporation, Rockford Fosgate was established in 1973 and is based in Tempe, Arizona. The company designs audio products for motorcycles, marine, automotive, and other purposes. The Rockford Fosgate Digital Media Receiver is among its top products.

Motorcycle Fairing Speaker Systems Pricing

Under $150: The fairing speaker systems at this price point are reasonably small in size and easy to install. They may not be as long-lasting as the others that cost more, and their functionality is not the best.

$150 - $800 : Fairing speaker systems are for those that appreciate a reliable audio system. Products in this price range have more control and are quite durable. They may also have Bluetooth connectivity and other input options.

Above $800: The premium fairing speaker systems have better construction, more functionality, and the best sound. They give you total control over the music and are easy to use. The speaker systems will have such features as frequency response tuning to improve the quality of the sound in road, exhaust, and wind noise.

Key Features

Size

Decide on the size and thickness of the motorcycle fairing speaker before you make a purchase decision. The diameter and depth of the speaker have a direct effect on the sound quality and frequency range. You may also want to make sure that the motorcycle speaker fits properly and does not affect your riding ability.

Sound Quality

The best motorcycle fairing speakers will deliver excellent sound. A crystal clear sound spices up your ride on a sunny Saturday afternoon. If you are thinking of having more sound, you may want to consider a handlebar speaker in addition to the fairing speakers. More expensive systems will mostly have the best sound quality. Invest wisely.

Waterproof

Even though the majority of the motorcycle speakers are waterproof, it doesn't hurt to confirm that it is water-resistant. You will be spending quite a chunk of time on the road, and the weather conditions can change for the worse. Of course, it is possible to run into ice, snow, or rain in a particular region, and it is vital the system can handle it. The speaker should have a durable finish to fend off water and function effectively.

Wattage

The amount of power that a particular speaker can produce determines its effectiveness. This power is usually measured in watts and directly related to audio output volume and quality. The higher the wattage, the more volume the speaker can produce. If you prefer to take long country rides, then high-wattage speakers are most suitable. Stick to low wattage if just riding around town.

Other Considerations

Input Sources . Before you purchase, always confirm the input sources on the speaker system. An auxiliary input, Bluetooth connectivity, SD card play, and flash drive are some of the most popular input sources. More importantly, make sure that the speaker system comes with an input that will allow you to play music from your favorite device.

Battery Life: Listening to music for extended periods when camping can drain the battery life and land you in trouble. That is especially true if you don't have a reliable charger or jump starter to keep you going. It is, therefore, a good idea if the speaker system comes with an extra battery to avoid getting stuck in unfamiliar territories.

