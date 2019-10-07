Best Rust Removers: Clean and Protect Your Vehicle

Prevent the spread of rust and remove it for good with these high-quality rust removers

By Scott Roepel
Taking care of a car can be expensive. You have to fill up the gas tank, make sure the engine runs smoothly, and keep it clean. There is also the possibility it will rust if it’s not properly maintained, which will degrade the value and look of your vehicle. However, if you use a rust remover you can ensure it isn’t further damaged. Here are the best rust removers to consider if you spot any on your car.

    Corroseal Water-Based Rust Converter
    Summary
    A water-based rust remover that restores metal surfaces and extends the lifespan of the material. The formula also protects and prevents further corrosion.
    Pros
    It’s easy to apply and quick to clean with soap and water. It’s also nonflammable, and it can be used on nearly any appliance and marine vehicles.
    Cons
    It has to be applied by hand and does not include a spray bottle. It’s recommended that you use it with a primer to prevent discoloration in the metal.
    Evapo-Rust The Original Super Safe Rust Remover
    Summary
    This is a nontoxic and eco-friendly rust remover that is simple to apply. It’s water-based and is capable of removing rust without scrubbing.
    Pros
    It’s versatile and can be used on metal, plastic, PVC, rubber, and steel. Plus, it’s noncorrosive and biodegradable.
    Cons
    It works best on surface rust, so for anything deeper you will need a sandblaster. If left open for a while it will also lose some of its power.
    WD-40 Specialist Rust Remover Soak
    Summary
    This product removes and dissolves rust on metal materials. It’s non-toxic and biodegradable.
    Pros
    The solution effectively grinds away rust without using acids or caustic chemicals. Its powerful blend keeps you from having to scrub or chip away the rust.
    Cons
    You will need to buy a spray bottle to reach more difficult areas. It may also take a lot of the compound to successfully remove rust.

Tips

  • To make the process more effective, first, scrape or scrub away the rust with a wire brush. Then you can apply the rust remover to speed things up.
  • While rust remover may not be dangerous to your skin, you should still consider wearing gloves to avoid it from getting on you.
  • Rust remover isn’t a fix-all guarantee. There may be rust that is too large or too deep to properly be removed by the solution. You will need to grind it down or take it to a professional if the remover isn’t effective.
  • It’s important to properly dispose of the rust remover. Different removers have their own levels of toxicity, and they could impact how you get rid of it.

FAQs

Q: What materials can I use a rust remover on?

A: You can apply rust removers on a wide selection of metals and other materials. They work best on iron and metal but can also be used on steel. You can use them on vehicles or construction machinery. You can also use them on plastic and fiberglass to remove rust on boats.

Q: Do I need to wear protective clothing when using rust remover?

A: Many rust removers can contain a high level of toxicity, so it’s wise to protect yourself from harsh chemicals. Consider wearing thick materials, and use gloves and eyewear to keep your eyes safe. Also, a paint mask will prevent any chemicals from entering your mouth.

Q: What’s the difference between a rust converter and a rust remover?

A: A rust converter covers the rust to prevent it from spreading. You can then chip it away or paint over it to match the previous color. A rust remover completely removes rust from a surface.

Final Thoughts

For one of the best ways to fight against rust, consider the Corroseal Water-Based Rust Converter.

Or save some cash and get the Evapo-Rust The Original Super Safe Rust Remover to combat rust and prevent it from spreading.

