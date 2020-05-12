How to Apply a Ceramic Coating to Your Car

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So you want to apply a ceramic coating to your car’s exterior? You’ve come to the right place. The Drive’s crack How-To department is here to help protect your enamel. That is, your car's paint, not your teeth; we aren’t dentists.

Protecting the paint is the easiest way to keep a car looking new and maintain its value for when the time comes to upgrade. Ceramic coatings have become one of the hottest paint-protecting products in the cleaning-and-detailing universe. Until recently, these coatings were only for professionals, but new products have made applying nanoceramics a go-to project for weekend car warriors as well. Doing it right is crucial; these products must be applied correctly, or you'll end up with a streaky mess.

The bottom line is, your paint needs protecting. Here’s how to apply a ceramic coating the right way to keep it looking factory fresh.

Basics

Estimated Time Needed: 4 hours

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Exterior