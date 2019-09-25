Best Hifonics Amps: Get the Best Bass You Can

These top HIfonics amps are a great upgrade to your car’s audio system

By Noelle Talmon
Noelle TalmonView Noelle Talmon's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you're serious about your car audio system, one way to increase sound quality and boost power is by purchasing an amplifier. An amp is necessary if you want to avoid distortion and provide enough energy to power a subwoofer. The brand Hifonics, whose slogan is "Power From The Gods," specializes in amplifiers as well as subwoofers, speakers, and soundbars. Check out our buying guide to find the best Hifonics amps on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Hifonics Zeus ZRX Series Mono Block D Class 3200 Watt Vehicle Amplifier
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The Zeus series amplifier has a maximum power rating of four ohms and a maximum power output of 3,200 watts. It includes a wired remote bass level control and variable bass boost.
    Pros
    Pros
    The amp provides very clear bass and solid power across the board. The bass control allows accurate adjustments at different decibels. Overall, it's powerful, reliable, and produces great sound.
    Cons
    Cons
    The amp can get very hot and may overheat if it's used for a prolonged period of time. It may also stop working after less than a year of use.
  • Best Value
    Hifonics Brutus Mono Super D-Class Subwoofer Amplifier
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The Brutus 2,400-watt amplifier features LED power (green) and protect (red) indicators. It has built-in system diagnostics and preamp RCA outputs.
    Pros
    Pros
    This amp is powerful, durable, and the bass is deep. The sound quality and workmanship are incredible, and it looks good. Overall, it's an excellent-sounding amp for the money.
    Cons
    Cons
    Similar to our best pick, the Brutus amp has a tendency to overheat, and it may blow out after just a short period of use. It may even smoke or catch fire.
  • Honorable Mention
    Hifonics 3000W Hercules Super Class-D 1-Ω Stable Monoblock Amplifier
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    The 3,000-watt Hercules amp has an RMS power rating of four ohms and a twin-turbo coil PS pulse width modulated MOSFET power supply to keep the voltage constant through the Ultra-Fi output devices.
    Pros
    Pros
    This amp produces clean bass that hits hard. It provides plenty of power and options to go with it. Its old-school look competes with high-end amps at an affordable price.
    Cons
    Cons
    This amp may blow and stop working after a few months of use. Also, it may not be packaged well during shipping, which can potentially harm the device.

Tips

  • When you purchase an amplifier, you also need other items to connect it to your car stereo. This includes a wiring kit, speaker wire, capacitors, and other hardware, such as battery terminals and fuses.
  • The RMS, or peak power, of an amplifier, should be between 75-150 percent of the power that the speakers can handle. For example, if you have a 100-watt subwoofer, you need an amplifier with an RMS between 75 and 150 watts.
  • Before installing an amp, determine where you're going to put the unit and where you will be routing the wires. Be sure to take measurements before making a purchase to ensure it will fit properly. The most common places to install an amp are under a seat, in the trunk, or against the passenger-side firewall.

FAQs

Q: How many channels should my amp have?

A: It depends on what you want your audio system to do. Each channel on an amp powers one speaker. A two-channel amplifier works fine to power a single pair of speakers. However, if you want rear-fill sound as well as front-to-rear fade control, a four-channel amp will work better. A three-channel amp can power a single pair of speakers plus a subwoofer.

Q: How much power does my car audio system require?

A: An amp with 50-watts RMS per channel is suitable for a compact car, hatchback, sports car, or small-cab pickup to block road noises and add music clarity. If you have a larger vehicle or simply want more volume, then look for a device that is at least 75-watts RMS per channel. If you crank your music up really loud, you can get 100-watts RMS or more per channel.

Q: Do I need air space around my amplifier?

A: Yes. Amplifiers produce heat, so you should make sure there are a few inches of air pockets between each side of the amp. Do not mount an amp upside down because it's more likely to overheat.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best Hifonics amp is the Hifonics Zeus ZRX Series Mono Block D Class 3200 Watt Vehicle Amplifier. It has the most wattage of all three picks, is very powerful, and produces very clear bass.

If you want a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hifonics Brutus Mono Super D-Class Subwoofer Amplifier.

Let us know what you think about Hifonics amps in the comment section below. 

MORE TO READ