Best Hifonics Amps: Get the Best Bass You Can

Tips

When you purchase an amplifier, you also need other items to connect it to your car stereo. This includes a wiring kit, speaker wire, capacitors, and other hardware, such as battery terminals and fuses.

The RMS, or peak power, of an amplifier, should be between 75-150 percent of the power that the speakers can handle. For example, if you have a 100-watt subwoofer, you need an amplifier with an RMS between 75 and 150 watts.

Before installing an amp, determine where you're going to put the unit and where you will be routing the wires. Be sure to take measurements before making a purchase to ensure it will fit properly. The most common places to install an amp are under a seat, in the trunk, or against the passenger-side firewall.

FAQs

Q: How many channels should my amp have?

A: It depends on what you want your audio system to do. Each channel on an amp powers one speaker. A two-channel amplifier works fine to power a single pair of speakers. However, if you want rear-fill sound as well as front-to-rear fade control, a four-channel amp will work better. A three-channel amp can power a single pair of speakers plus a subwoofer.

Q: How much power does my car audio system require?

A: An amp with 50-watts RMS per channel is suitable for a compact car, hatchback, sports car, or small-cab pickup to block road noises and add music clarity. If you have a larger vehicle or simply want more volume, then look for a device that is at least 75-watts RMS per channel. If you crank your music up really loud, you can get 100-watts RMS or more per channel.

Q: Do I need air space around my amplifier?

A: Yes. Amplifiers produce heat, so you should make sure there are a few inches of air pockets between each side of the amp. Do not mount an amp upside down because it's more likely to overheat.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best Hifonics amp is the Hifonics Zeus ZRX Series Mono Block D Class 3200 Watt Vehicle Amplifier. It has the most wattage of all three picks, is very powerful, and produces very clear bass.

If you want a more budget-friendly option, consider the Hifonics Brutus Mono Super D-Class Subwoofer Amplifier.

Let us know what you think about Hifonics amps in the comment section below.