Best Truck Subs: Get Bass You Can Feel

Top truck subs that can handle even the ultra-low frequencies of hip hop music

By Mike Aguilar
Your truck’s stock speakers have decent sound quality, but they may be missing something. Perhaps they can’t produce the low frequencies that give your music that extra punch you can feel in your gut. Truck subs are designed to reproduce the extra-low frequencies from your sound system. Take a look at our selection of the best truck subwoofers.

    MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D
    Summary
    This truck subwoofer system can handle up to 1,200 watts and has a frequency response of 10 Hz to150 Hz, so you experience all the deep bass your music has to offer.

    Pros
    MTX has been a brand of choice for car audio enthusiasts for more than three decades. The low impedance of two ohms and aluminum voice coils gives this truck subwoofer system high power output. The enclosure is covered with a high-quality black carpet.

    Cons
    The dimensions of the sealed enclosure of this truck subwoofer are such that it can’t easily be placed behind a truck seat. The enclosure is also not tuned to provide the best low-frequency punch. Customers must provide an external crossover to cut the highs to this truck sub.

    Skar Audio VD-12 D2 Shallow Mount Subwoofer
    Summary
    This Skar 12-inch car audio subwoofer has a shallow mounting depth of four inches, so it fits in behind-the-seat subwoofer enclosures. The resonance frequency of 35.3 Hz means you’ll feel and hear the bass from this shallow subwoofer.

    Pros
    This speaker has a peak power rating of 800 watts and 500 watts RMS. The speaker’s pressed paper cone and premium foam rubber surround give the speaker good throw to produce clear bass sounds and helps give it a sensitivity of 86.7 dB at one meter. The dual voice coils mean the speaker doesn’t require a bridged amplifier.

    Cons
    This speaker’s sensitivity of 86.7 dB doesn’t deliver the low volume punch of speakers with higher sensitivity. You have to provide your own subwoofer enclosure. Low-quality enclosures can cause this speaker to produce a rattling sound.

    Kicker 12" 1200W Car Subwoofers
    Summary
    The Kicker is a complete kit that comes with everything you need to get banging low bass. The kit includes a Boss R1100M amplifier that puts out up to 1100 watts max with a low total harmonic distortion (THD) of 0.01 percent.

    Pros
    The kit includes all the wiring and connectors you need for a clean installation. There’s even a high-quality capacitor so hard low-frequency hits don’t overtax the electrical system. The amplifier bridges two channels into one with separate gain, boost, and frequency adjustments. 

    Cons
    The speaker box won’t fit behind or under all seats due to its dimensions. The amplifier doesn’t put out rated power in customer testing. This kit isn’t eligible for return.

Tips

  • When shopping for a truck sub, take measurements of the space where you will put it. If you’re going to build your own sub enclosure, take backspacing into account as well as speaker diameter.
  • A speaker’s peak power rating isn’t what it can constantly reproduce. The peak power rating is a speaker’s ability to produce instantaneous punches. The power output that a speaker can handle is known as its RMS (Root Mean Square) rating and is typically about half of its peak power rating.
  • Pay attention to magnet size when shopping for a truck sub. Question a high peak power rating if the speaker has a small magnet.

FAQs

Q: Can I mix and match components when building a stereo system?

A: Yes. You can buy a matched kit from a single brand, or you can piece your truck’s stereo system together with components from a number of brands. 

Q: Do I need a crossover with a subwoofer?

A: Yes. Subwoofers are designed to produce sound in a specific frequency range. Forcing them to produce sound outside of that range can damage them. Most modern amplifiers have a built-in crossover or band-pass filter to keep highs and midranges from ruining your subwoofers.

Q: Do all truck subs come with an amplifier?

A: No. You can buy individual component truck speakers by themselves all the way up to complete truck subwoofer systems that come with the amplifier, subwoofer, and installation wires.

Final Thoughts

Car audio enthusiasts will appreciate the great sound of the MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D, which helps your car audio system deliver all the bass it can.

The Skar Audio VD-12 D2 Shallow Mount Subwoofer, our choice for the best value truck sub, is an excellent 12-inch subwoofer that can handle a large amount of power and delivers great sound down to 35 Hz.

