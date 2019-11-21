Best Truck Subs: Get Bass You Can Feel
Top truck subs that can handle even the ultra-low frequencies of hip hop music
- Best OverallMTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212DSummarySummary
This truck subwoofer system can handle up to 1,200 watts and has a frequency response of 10 Hz to150 Hz, so you experience all the deep bass your music has to offer.ProsPros
MTX has been a brand of choice for car audio enthusiasts for more than three decades. The low impedance of two ohms and aluminum voice coils gives this truck subwoofer system high power output. The enclosure is covered with a high-quality black carpet.ConsCons
The dimensions of the sealed enclosure of this truck subwoofer are such that it can’t easily be placed behind a truck seat. The enclosure is also not tuned to provide the best low-frequency punch. Customers must provide an external crossover to cut the highs to this truck sub.
- Best ValueSkar Audio VD-12 D2 Shallow Mount SubwooferSummarySummary
This Skar 12-inch car audio subwoofer has a shallow mounting depth of four inches, so it fits in behind-the-seat subwoofer enclosures. The resonance frequency of 35.3 Hz means you’ll feel and hear the bass from this shallow subwoofer.ProsPros
This speaker has a peak power rating of 800 watts and 500 watts RMS. The speaker’s pressed paper cone and premium foam rubber surround give the speaker good throw to produce clear bass sounds and helps give it a sensitivity of 86.7 dB at one meter. The dual voice coils mean the speaker doesn’t require a bridged amplifier.ConsCons
This speaker’s sensitivity of 86.7 dB doesn’t deliver the low volume punch of speakers with higher sensitivity. You have to provide your own subwoofer enclosure. Low-quality enclosures can cause this speaker to produce a rattling sound.
- Honorable MentionKicker 12" 1200W Car SubwoofersSummarySummary
The Kicker is a complete kit that comes with everything you need to get banging low bass. The kit includes a Boss R1100M amplifier that puts out up to 1100 watts max with a low total harmonic distortion (THD) of 0.01 percent.ProsPros
The kit includes all the wiring and connectors you need for a clean installation. There’s even a high-quality capacitor so hard low-frequency hits don’t overtax the electrical system. The amplifier bridges two channels into one with separate gain, boost, and frequency adjustments.ConsCons
The speaker box won’t fit behind or under all seats due to its dimensions. The amplifier doesn’t put out rated power in customer testing. This kit isn’t eligible for return.