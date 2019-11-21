Best Truck Subs: Get Bass You Can Feel

Tips

When shopping for a truck sub, take measurements of the space where you will put it. If you’re going to build your own sub enclosure, take backspacing into account as well as speaker diameter.

A speaker’s peak power rating isn’t what it can constantly reproduce. The peak power rating is a speaker’s ability to produce instantaneous punches. The power output that a speaker can handle is known as its RMS (Root Mean Square) rating and is typically about half of its peak power rating.

Pay attention to magnet size when shopping for a truck sub. Question a high peak power rating if the speaker has a small magnet.

FAQs

Q: Can I mix and match components when building a stereo system?

A: Yes. You can buy a matched kit from a single brand, or you can piece your truck’s stereo system together with components from a number of brands.

Q: Do I need a crossover with a subwoofer?

A: Yes. Subwoofers are designed to produce sound in a specific frequency range. Forcing them to produce sound outside of that range can damage them. Most modern amplifiers have a built-in crossover or band-pass filter to keep highs and midranges from ruining your subwoofers.

Q: Do all truck subs come with an amplifier?

A: No. You can buy individual component truck speakers by themselves all the way up to complete truck subwoofer systems that come with the amplifier, subwoofer, and installation wires.

Final Thoughts

Car audio enthusiasts will appreciate the great sound of the MTX Audio Terminator Series TNE212D, which helps your car audio system deliver all the bass it can.

The Skar Audio VD-12 D2 Shallow Mount Subwoofer, our choice for the best value truck sub, is an excellent 12-inch subwoofer that can handle a large amount of power and delivers great sound down to 35 Hz.