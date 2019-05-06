Best Front/Rear Dash Cams: Expand Your View With These Top Cameras

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

A good dash cam makes it easy to maintain spatial awareness around a vehicle and record accidents and other events in the case of an emergency. Unfortunately, most dash cams are limited in their viewing angle. Dual-camera dash cameras, on the other hand, let you record both the front and rear areas of a vehicle for better viewability and coverage. Here are some of the top front/rear dash cams you should check out.

Best Front/Rear Dash Cam Overall: Rexing V1P

Best Front/Rear Dash Cam Value: Crosstour 1080 Front/Rear Dual Lens Cam

Best Front/Rear Dash Cam Honorable Mention: Apeman Peman 1440P Dash Cam

Why Buy a Front/Rear Dash Cam

Record accidents . It should go without saying that accidents are difficult to recount if necessary. Since human memory is often flawed, it's a good idea to have a second pair of eyes to record the event. This is where dash cams shine, especially with multi-lens cameras that can cover different angles. This makes it easy to record hits from the front or back.

. It should go without saying that accidents are difficult to recount if necessary. Since human memory is often flawed, it's a good idea to have a second pair of eyes to record the event. This is where dash cams shine, especially with multi-lens cameras that can cover different angles. This makes it easy to record hits from the front or back. Get some assistance with safety . Beyond capturing unfortunate events, many dash cams have features that help to prevent the events from happening in the first place. With capabilities like backup monitoring and parking mode, front/rear dash cams can increase your field-of-view or even alert you to dangers you can't see alone.

. Beyond capturing unfortunate events, many dash cams have features that help to prevent the events from happening in the first place. With capabilities like backup monitoring and parking mode, front/rear dash cams can increase your field-of-view or even alert you to dangers you can't see alone. Cover blind spots better. Blind spots are a unique danger that plague each vehicle, no matter what make or model. In most cases, simple mirrors don't do enough to give you an adequate view of the blind spot. This is where some hardwired rear-facing dash cams with a wide-angle lens make sense since they can see out of the windows and monitor for cars or other hazards at the same time.

Types of Front/Rear Dash Cams

Single Unit

Stand-alone dash cameras are the most common type available on the market. As a single unit, front/rear dash cams have everything they need to provide basic recording capabilities. Higher-end options will also come with more advanced monitoring features, but nearly all are still focused on simple recording/monitoring capabilities.

Integrated

A few dash cams come packaged in a multifunctional device. For example, some GPS navigation units and backup camera rearview mirrors have built-in cameras that provide basic recording and monitoring capabilities in addition to navigation. With these cameras, placement is more difficult since the ability to view the device must be maintained.

Top Brands of Front/Rear Dash Cams

Zero Edge Technology

Z-Edge is an American-based company focused on developing automotive and home consumer electronics. Its design philosophy tends to focus on everyday use, so its product line is naturally representative with easy to use features and convenience. The Z3D Dual Lens Dash Cam is one such product that gets some love in automotive circles.

TOGUARD

As an electronics company, TOGUARD is one of the few examples of the quality you can get when a company focuses on lens technology. From dash cams to home security systems, with a few hunting cams thrown into the mix, the company's lineup focuses on what technology can see. A good dash cam option is the Mirror Dash Cam Front/Rear System.

Front/Rear Dash Cam Pricing

$100 and under : Budget dash cams with front/rear facing lenses tend to be more expensive than their single-lens counterparts. With that said, it's still easy to find a decent option in this range if you don't need the best recording quality.

: Budget dash cams with front/rear facing lenses tend to be more expensive than their single-lens counterparts. With that said, it's still easy to find a decent option in this range if you don't need the best recording quality. $100-$200 : In the mid-range of dual dash cams, most options tend to offer a standard 1080 recording quality and basic features like G-sensor detection.

: In the mid-range of dual dash cams, most options tend to offer a standard 1080 recording quality and basic features like G-sensor detection. $200 and above: On the top end of dual dash cams, options here tend to be well equipped with a number of advanced features like night vision recording, 4K resolutions, and more. For the best of the best, this is the range to check out if you can afford it.

Key Features

Image Quality

Most than anything else, a dash cam needs to have a good enough recording quality to make out important details like license plate numbers. With a front/rear dash cam, it's helpful if both cameras have at least full HD video recording capabilities. While 1080p video resolutions are common, higher resolutions like 4K are also a good option for excellent video recording. They tend to be more expensive and rarer in availability than standard HD video footage.

Loop Recording

Since dash cams have limited space to save recorded files, loop recording helps a camera keep recording continuously without running out of room. To do so, the camera will automatically overwrite old recordings, meaning it has a memory buffer that recycles the data. In most cases, dash cams can override the buffer manually or when the shock sensor detects an impact to record the file.

GPS

While not required, having a built-in GPS can tag the location of an accident. Typically, this unit can also detect the speed of travel so the data can be used for reviewing an accident later on if necessary.

Other Considerations

Recording Capacity : Since all dash cams have a limited recording capacity, it's important to know how much space you have to work with when recording everyday driving events. In some cases, this means having an idea of how much data is recorded in the loop before it is overwritten. Many dash cams come with slots for replaceable memory cards like MicroSD cards, so you can expand or swap out the memory any time you want.

: Since all dash cams have a limited recording capacity, it's important to know how much space you have to work with when recording everyday driving events. In some cases, this means having an idea of how much data is recorded in the loop before it is overwritten. Many dash cams come with slots for replaceable memory cards like MicroSD cards, so you can expand or swap out the memory any time you want. Power Supply : For continuous recording, you'll need a consistent supply of power. Battery-powered dash cams are commonplace and can last for several hours before needing to be recharged. For longer stretches of power, find one that can plug into the 12-volt outlet of the car.

: For continuous recording, you'll need a consistent supply of power. Battery-powered dash cams are commonplace and can last for several hours before needing to be recharged. For longer stretches of power, find one that can plug into the 12-volt outlet of the car. Safety Features: Backup camera and blind spot monitoring are both helpful safety features to have to expand your awareness around the car. Some dash cams only provide a live screen so you can see what the cameras see. Others, however, will automatically alert you when a vehicle or hazard is detected.

Best Front/Rear Dash Cams Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Front/Rear Dash Cam Overall: Rexing V1P