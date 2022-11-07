VW, Audi Recalling Nearly 225,000 Cars for Faulty Tire Pressure Sensors

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 cars for faulty tire pressure sensor software that may not notify owners if all four tires lose pressure quickly. In documents submitted to federal safety officials, VW says it’s unaware of any injuries related to the defect, and said instances where the sensors have failed, are exceedingly rare.

(Although, most of us in colder climates in the U.S. now know the joys of colder mornings and the joys of filling up tires at a gas station at the crack of dawn.)

VW

The recall affects 2019 VW Tiguan; 2019-2021 VW Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport; 2019-2020 VW Golf including Golf R, Golf Alltrack, Golf GTI, and Golf Sportwagen; 2019 Audi Q3; and 2019-2020 Audi A3 models.

The free fix will be performed at dealerships where VW will update the tire-sensor software to notify drivers if all four tires lose pressure quickly. The automaker said they would notify owners by the end of the year to bring their cars in to dealerships to be fixed.

To see if your Volkswagen is part of the recall, go to NHTSA.gov or by calling 800-893-5298 (Volkswagen vehicles) or 800-253-2834 (Audi vehicles).