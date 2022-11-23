This Thing We Thought Was an Electric Corvette SUV Is Probably Just Another Buick

Ford made a bold move by slapping its legendary pony car name, Mustang, onto an electric SUV. After that all bets were off. It seemed like other automakers might use their strongest brands in order to speed up electric car sales. Could that translate into a Corvette SUV? At CES in early 2021, we certainly thought so.

GM previewed a number of electric vehicles as a part of the event in a shadowy presentation, and so far we've seen all but one of them. Now that we have more information about the automaker's electrification plans, it seems like the single car still left accounted for, a larger crossover-shaped SUV is likely a Buick.

GM's CES presentation in 2021 took place before we knew about Buick's plans to make a bunch of similarly styled EVs under a new Electra sub-brand. Since that announcement, we've seen a low-slung Electra sedan concept called the Wildcat as well as a small electric crossover that we now know is definitely coming to the United States. The small electric crossover was definitely one of the cars previewed at CES. Check it out:

General Motors

We've seen every other car in the presentation besides the SUV between the Hummer EV and the Cadillac Lyriq. From right to left they're the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Cadillac Celestiq, the Chevy Silverado EV, the Hummer EV, the mystery machine (not Scooby Doo), the Cadillac Lyriq, and now this new small Buick, called the Electra E5 in China.

When we look at the still-unknown SUV, though, it shares styling cues with the Buick SUV we do know about as well as the Wildcat concept. Also, don't you think an electric Corvette SUV would be more along the lines of a lower-slung Lyriq versus a big lump like what we're seeing now? Even the Mustang looks a little sporty. I think it's very unlikely any potential Corvette EV brand would be kicked off with a big family hauler like that.

Buick's Wildcat concept. Buick

Likewise, we know Buick has more plans for electric cars and it only makes little rhombus-shaped runabouts right now. If anything, our mystery machine is along the lines of an Enclave EV. The Enclave is the biggest Buick they sell. I didn't have to Google that.

Anyway, I hope it's not a Corvette EV SUV because that would be the last straw for me. I would probably move into a cave and scrape my dinner off rocks for the rest of my life if that happened.