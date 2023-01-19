Here’s What You Said About the Best Buys Among Chevy Corvettes

The introduction of the 2023 Chevy Corvette E-Ray earlier this week brought the C8 back to the top of our minds. The Corvette's often been regarded as one of the best value-for-money propositions in sports cars, but a new hybrid model had us wondering which version of the 'Vette offers the most car for your coin now.

Ultimately most of the readers who weighed in indicated that base-model Stingray, which lists for about $65,000, was the one to get if value is your top priority. I'm inclined to agree, based on the available info.

Of course, any talk of new-car pricing comes with the caveat of vehicles being difficult to obtain at list price these days. As of now, I'm still clutching to the dream that huge markups will go out of style in the somewhat near future, but I guess I can't promise anything.

The Base Corvette Looks Like the Best Deal

The best Corvette for your buck has and always will be the base. People who track their vettes will take a Z06 and modify it. So why start with that? Just get a base and enjoy it. Buy more driver training. When you need, you can add power or other performance parts.

For anyone who doesnt plan on taking their car to the track, anything above the base is just a waste of money. And for anyone who doesnt plan on going to the track at least once a month, you dont need any performance version of the base car. ~ Stay_Classy

The Corvette has always been a bargain in the performance for the dollar discussion. If you want the highest overall performance for the lowest price the base model Corvette is probably your best deal. If you only care about stop light drag races, then the E-Ray is your best bet. If you want some track credibility, the Z06 is probably the best. ~ Fun is greater than Fast

The one with three pedals.

Oh, wait.

Now for some actual discussion so as not to be an ass: You're probably right about this thing, assuming you can get it for MSRP (you won't). It's VERY hard to justify a half million dollar Lambo when you can get this, assuming you intend to actually drive that Lambo in anger and not just idle it past the line in front of the club in South Beach every 6 minutes. ~ Pit-Smoked Clutch

The Z06 Takes Value a Step Further

I think the Z06 is the best because you are running with the top tier of sports cars for under the cost of a 911 Turbo S. The base is an amazing buy too. This eray is probably the worst buy of the 3 for me. ~ AdamVIP