Stellantis Is Placing a $13 Billion Bet on the United States

Stellantis is going big because no one wants to go home.

The automotive giant announced on Tuesday it will spend $13 billion in the next four years all in the U.S. in a bid to grow production by 50%.

The capital investment will bring five new vehicles to market, deliver updates to 19 vehicles, and is said to add more than 5,000 new jobs combined in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana at assembly plants.

The exact vehicles coming to market weren’t fully outlined, but certain key models were named including the mid-size Ram set to arrive in 2028, next-generation Dodge Durango set to arrive in 2029, two new Jeeps, a range-extended and gas-powered large SUV, and a new four-cylinder engine.

“This investment in the U.S. – the single largest in the Company’s history – will drive our growth, strengthen our manufacturing footprint and bring more American jobs to the states we call home,” said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO and North America COO said in a statement.

A quick breakdown of which assembly plants will be part of this capital investment and the number of jobs that will be created:

$600 million will be spent to reopen the Belvidere Assembly Plant for expansion of Jeep Cherokee and Compass production in 2027, which is said to bring 3,300 new jobs.

Nearly $400 million will be spent to relocate mid-size Ram pickup assembly from the previously allocated Belvidere plant to the Toledo Assembly Complex alongside the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, which is said to bring more than 900 jobs.

Nearly $100 million will be spent on the Warren Truck Assembly Plant beginning in 2028 to retool the facility for a new range-extended EV and gas-powered large SUV, which is said to add more than 900 jobs.

An expected $130 million is to be spent on the Detroit Assembly Complex in Jefferson on next-generation Dodge Durango production.

More than $100 million will be spent on the automaker’s Kokomo facilities in Indiana to produce a new four-cylinder engine, which will bring more than 100 new jobs.

A lot of these plans will come to fruition during the next election and just as a new President takes office or after, and it’s unclear what effect the current and next administration will have on all of these plans. We know the V8 has returned to Ram, it’s about to spread into the Jeep Gladiator, and it seems real likely the Hemi will return to the Dodge Charger.

