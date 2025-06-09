Chrysler Is About To Become an ‘Experiment’

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Chrysler’s current status? “Ripe for a new chapter,” according to Ralph Gilles, design chief at Stellantis.

Gilles gave the viewpoint to Automotive News during an interview Friday at the automaker’s centennial celebration.

With 100 years under Chrysler’s belt Gilles said “it’s time for us to pivot” and “we’re going to experiment with the brand.”

Currently, Chrysler offers one single model in the showroom: the Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

You might say the automaker has nowhere to go but up.

Gilles, an executive at the automaker, acknowledged the current state of affairs by stating the brand is going to stand for “a brand-new conquest customer.” Conquest customers are those that are stolen from other competing brands.

Chrysler Portal Concept FCA US LLC

Uncharted waters

Chrysler was set to be an all-electric brand by 2028. The future seems to be in a state of change.

Development on an electric crossover, that was supposedly not based on the Airflow concept yet the concept looked nearly production ready and intent, was halted in January. It’s unclear if, or when, that will be unpaused. The electric mid-size crossover to be based on the new STLA Large platform, which underpins the Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV, was to launch in 2025.

Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell told The Drive in November the Chrysler Pacifica minivan will receive a refresh in 2026. Meaning, now, the next product from Chrysler will quite possibly be a second refresh of its current minivan a year from now. The refresh will bring design elements from the Chrysler Halcyon concept, which debuted in 2024, to the automaker’s … minivan. The concept was an exotic-looking swoopy four-door couple with coach doors. The refresh seems to be still be green lit and coming.

It was expected that the Pacifica refresh would be followed likely a year later in 2027 by an electric Pacifica. It’s unclear at this point if the electric Pacifica is still on track, in the cards, or when it will arrive. At the time, the executive wouldn’t specify whether the plug-in hybrid Pacifica, currently on sale, or a range-extended Pacifica akin to the Ram Charger EREV pickup truck, would exist. It’s possible with Ram’s most recent lineup changes–the Hemi V8 returned, the Ramcharger launch was moved up and the electric Ram Rev has been delayed to who knows when–the electric Pacifica won’t arrive in 2027 as we expected.

The Drive reached out to Chrysler for comment regarding the timeline of the electric Pacifica and will update this story if or when the automaker responds.

Future is about aerodynamics and efficiency

Chrysler’s sole remaining product today is about one thing: function.

Gilles said while the future is about aerodynamics, it also has to be about function. The automaker needs to get people to fall in love with low cars. The reason? They are more efficient. “We’re trying to get people to like that, to understand that, to fall in love again, with lowrider,” the design exec said.

Understanding the future of Chrysler might be understanding its past and executive’s tastes. At the end of 2023 the last Hemi-powered Chrysler 300C rolled off the assembly line. Earlier in 2023 an electric Chrysler 300 successor had reportedly already been shown to dealers. The EV was said to be based on the STLA Large electric platform, which underpins not only the Jeep Wagoneer S, but also the Dodge Charger Daytona.

The one vehicle with a special place in Gilles’ heart? “Without question, the 2006 300C SRT8. Just a beautiful blend of muscle and elegance,” the exec said.

But Chrysler’s calling card, according to Gilles, has always been about value for money. “It is the value for money, the prestige for money, the presence for money. That’s what I want to be about going forward.”



And while that value proposition is great, it’s unclear beyond a refreshed Pacifica and maybe an electric Pacifica, what exactly Chrysler has on offer to bake that value for money into. Maybe that’s part of the experiment?

