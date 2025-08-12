Someone Stole Ram’s V8 Bucking Hemi Mechanical Bull

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

First, Harambe, then Peanut the Squirrel, and now, now some terrible person has taken from us Ram‘s V8-powered mechanical bull, a.k.a. “Bucking Hemi.”

Revealed as a “symbol of protest,” Ram’s new V8 logo is as macho as can be, and rather fitting for a fun carnival ride at the yearly Roadkill Nights events in Pontiac, Michigan. The mechanical bull V8 put in several days of buckin’ duty last weekend, but it was reportedly stolen during disassembly.

“What began as a bold symbol of horsepower and rebellion has taken an unfortunate turn. On the evening of Saturday, August 9, at approximately 9:45 pm, following a Ram-sponsored event at Roadkill Nights in Michigan, the Bucking Hemi was stolen during disassembly. A formal report has been filed with local police, and an investigation is underway,” a company spokesperson told The Drive via email.

The automaker claims that while this is a tremendous loss, it remains undeterred and is asking the public for help finding its beloved robotic mascot. And for what it’s worth, a spokesperson has confirmed that this is not a PR stunt, so yeah, Bucking Hemi is missing for real.

Have you seen a parted-out Hemi V8-powered mechanical bull that looks like a robotic Ram? If so, hit up your local authorities and also let us know!

