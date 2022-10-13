Rejoice, Rejoice, For Manual Minis Are Back

Mini has announced that it will soon resume production of certain manual models after a long absence. It's also expanding its lineup of special edition vehicles, while simplifying its offerings across the board.

Manual versions of the Mini Cooper ceased production in May this year, with the automaker citing supply chain issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. The company's intention was to return to building manual cars as soon as it was practicable. In November, Mini will start building manual examples of its two-door hardtop models, including the Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works variants.

Unfortunately, if you're desirous of a four-door with a manual, you're out of luck. Previously, Mini offered manual transmissions in all its models, sans the Mini Electric EV. It suggests that parts may still be thin on the ground, with only enough to satisfy some of Mini's production lines, not all. The Drive reached out to Mini for details on when (or if) manual transmissions are coming back to the rest of the range. The automaker advised that it could not provide any details on manuals returning to the rest of the range.

The Mini Resolute Edition adds Enigmatic Black and Nanuq White to its color palette, while the Untamed edition adds the latter only. Mini

Other changes include tweaks to various special edition models in the range. Mini has added Enigmatic Black and Nanuq White paint as an option to the sporty-looking Mini Resolute Edition, which was previously only available in Rebel Green. Meanwhile, the Mini Untamed Edition is adding Nanuq White to its color palette, where it was previously only available in Momentum Grey.

The more enigmatic Mini Untold Edition will now be available in Cooper S, Cooper S All4, and John Cooper Works versions, after a spell where only the top John Cooper Works variant was available. It's also now available in Midnight Black, in addition to the originally available Sage Green exterior finish.

The Untold Edition gets Midnight Black as a new paint option. Mini

Mini will also add Melting Silver III to its range of exterior colors. Meanwhile, Pepper White, White Silver, and Moonwalk Grey will no longer be available after October production. The Classic trim level has also been deleted from Mini's lineup, as part of a broader simplification of the company's offerings. Mini has counterbalanced this by making more equipment available on its Signature 2.0 and Iconic 2.0 trims, like heated steering wheels and power-folding mirrors.

Outside of the various trim changes, the manual rejoining Mini's lineup is welcome news for enthusiasts. If you've been holding out on ordering a new Mini because you wanted to row your own gears, you can wait no longer! Unless you wanted a four-door or a convertible, in which case you're still out of luck. Hang in there!