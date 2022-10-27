Pristine 2,300-mile 1987 Buick GNX Sells for $200K on Bring a Trailer

The 1987 Buick GNX is a special car. The ultimate version of the turbocharged Buick Grand Nationals, just 547 examples were built and they're all worth plenty of money today. One original owner car just sold for $200,000, in fact. Why? Well, just 2,300 miles on the odometer probably had something to do with it.

Although this is not the most expensive Regal GNX to ever sell, it's up there. One sold at a Barret Jackson auction last year for $275,000. It did just have 8.7 miles on the odometer, though. This car has at the very least been driven an average of 62 miles per year. It's hard to say it's any better for it, a more well-used example is arguably in better condition, but that's neither here nor there.

Bring a Trailer

The standard turbocharged Buick Grand Nationals on which the GNX is based were some of the fastest production cars of their day. GNXs were all tuned by McLaren Performance Technologies/ASC, and Buick claimed the treatment gave them 276 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque. The actual figure is reported by many to be considerably higher than that.

This particular example is completely unmodified, its 3.8-liter turbocharged V6 still running fine, as seen in the clip below. It was purchased new by its current owner in 1987. He even has the original window sticker and several other associated documents.

The interior is, of course, mint. The original two-tone interior hasn't seen many butts. It's nice to see the inside of a car with zero touchscreens for a change, I gotta say.

The engine bay is also spotless. Inside you can see the heat-shielded turbocharger. GNXs also received an air-to-air intercooler, which you can just barely see before the intake end of the turbo.

Bring a Trailer

If you want a GNX, around $200,000 seems to be the new normal. Several others have recently sold on Bring a Trailer in that price region. Normal Grand Nationals tend to go for between $20,000 to $100,000, depending on the condition.