The Last Buick Grand National Ever Made Is Up For Sale

On December 11, 1987 at 5:00 p.m., the final Buick Grand National rolled off the line at the assembly plant in Pontiac, Michigan. The G-body ‘80s-era muscle car had its run and GM decided to retire the platform altogether. First introduced as a trim option on the Buick Regal in 1982 and then as a standalone model between 1984 and 1987, the Grand National was a powerhouse in its own right.

The last of its breed, the final model of the Grand National has a 245-horsepower turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 engine mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. For the last three decades or so, this Grand National has lived a pampered life as a garage queen but with a twist: it has been on display in one man’s Louisiana home in its own checkered-floor bedroom.

With a mere 33 miles on the odometer, the Buick is set to cross the auction block at Barrett-Jackson’s big event in January and is expected to fetch $500,000 or more. That's a big jump from the original sticker price of $17,862, which includes $1,275 in options like a vanity mirror for $50 and an automatic power antenna (remember those?) for $75.