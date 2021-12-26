The Last Buick Grand National Ever Made Is Up For Sale

The Louisianan was invited to Michigan with his family to see the final process in person, and he went to fetch his car. It was to be a momentous occasion: it would be the last vehicle ever to be assembled at this particular plant, which was scheduled for closure. When Colvin arrived in Pontiac, the plant manager surprised him with the news that the final Grand National was tagged for Springhill Motor Company.
“’That’s not GM’s wishes’,” Colvin says the plant manager told him. “’But I’m running this plant and you’ve gone through the effort to be here. It will be a real celebration.’ He’s the one who made it happen.”
Colvin starts several of his sentences with an affable “Let me tell you…” and relays that no one in the plant that day was wearing a hard hat or safety goggles. His then-four-year-old son stood on a box and helped to lower the engine into the car with the help of the workers on the line.
“We roamed all over the plant,” he said. “None of that would happen today.”