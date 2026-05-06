Porsche Set Hyundai As the Bar for Fun EVs. Let That Sink In

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The arms race to entice enthusiasts and convince people that electric cars can be fun is taking off. Everyone’s going about it differently from Dodge with the Charger Daytona to Hyundai with the Ioniq 5 N and 6 N. Now, Porsche has realized that Hyundai’s done such a good job with creating fake gear shifts that the German automaker, which many enthusiasts consider an unquestioned leader in the world of performance cars, set Hyundai as the bar as it copies the Korean automaker’s homework.

The Drive exclusively reported in December that Porsche intends to introduce its virtual transmission, their name not ours, with fake gear shifts on the 2027 Taycan. Orders for the 2027 Taycan are expected to open in August, and it’s likely only a matter of (short) time before the virtual transmission feature is ported over to the electric Cayenne and Macan models.

But does sound make an EV fun? Does fake gear shifts? Is this all just legacy automakers grasping at straws, and gimmicks, while startup automakers like Lucid and Rivian focus on features, software, and driving dynamics, that their targeted demographics are asking for?

On the latest episode of The Drivecast it’s fun versus electric cars: how a company like Porsche ends up copying Hyundai, what the various tricks automakers are trying means for the next generation of EVs, and why this all matters more than you’d think.

First time here? The Drivecast takes you behind-the-scenes on the largest controversies, stories, and characters shaping the automotive industry and the way our roads look today. The Drive‘s inside access, original reporting, exclusives, and insights powers The Drivecast with the aim of making it so everyone is an insider.

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