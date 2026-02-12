2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric First Drive Review: More Turbo Than 4S

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The phrase “high-performance crossover” is no longer an oxymoron, and the Porsche Macan (and Cayenne) deserves much of the credit. Now, it’s helping dismantle another contradiction: the “engaging EV.” Enter the 2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric.

For 2026, the electric Porsche Macan lineup receives a new member: the GTS. It fills the gap between the Macan 4S Electric and the Macan Turbo Electric. At 563 horsepower, the GTS slots between the 509-horsepower 4S and the 630-hp Turbo, but it doesn’t sit squarely in the middle. Porsche gave the GTS the same rear motor found in the Turbo, meaning it leans closer to its more capable sibling than the 4S, at least where it counts.

Porsche

The Macan GTS also debuts an updated front and rear design that will become standard across all Macan Electric models later this year. If you’re trying to spot the GTS in a parking lot, look for the black accents on the mirrors and doors, which are model-specific. That updated fascia, paired with a splash of black trim, made my Carmine Red tester an obvious fan favorite of the day.

While the Turbo still wears the performance crown, the Macan GTS does claim one interesting distinction: it has the lowest center of gravity of any Macan Electric, Turbo included. The difference isn’t insignificant, either; about half an inch. And, y’know, the laws of physics take every millimeter into account. It also gives the GTS a noticeably meaner stance.

Driving Experience

I spent a full day with the Macan GTS, starting on the west side of Los Angeles, cruising clear highways before heading up the renowned Angeles Crest Highway to really put the new model through its paces. On the way back, we hit classic LA stop-and-go traffic. Safe to say, I got about as much variety in roads and conditions as you can squeeze into a single test day.

Dodging morning traffic, I cruised from the coast to the valley, which gave me plenty of time to take in what remains one of Porsche’s biggest strengths: interior build quality. The layout of a dashboard sets the tone for an entire cabin, and the GTS feels streamlined and intentional from pillar to pillar.

Porsche

Car interiors are in a weird place right now. Some think that more screens automatically equals better, while others are leaning back into buttons. It’s easy to get frustrated with a screen-only UX and just as easy to feel overwhelmed by button overload. The Macan GTS hits a solid balance. There’s a digital gauge cluster and a seamlessly integrated center infotainment screen that’s intuitive and responsive. Between the front seats, you’ll find easy-to-use climate controls and a centralized volume knob you can’t miss. Beyond that, the remaining buttons live on the steering wheel, handling the essentials—music controls and Porsche’s familiar drive mode toggle. If there’s anything to complain about, it’s the odometer using a decimal instead of a comma, i.e., 1.320 miles instead of 1,320. It’s oddly distracting, but hey, that’s how the Europeans roll.

Rounding out the interior are the optional 18-way sport seats. Their bolsters scream track day, yet they’re designed well enough not to feel out of place in a crossover. The result is a cabin that feels mature, athletic, and properly premium. And, when it comes to carving canyon roads, they’re plenty useful.

In Normal drive mode, Porsche’s air suspension keeps the ride compliant and neutral. Even with the sport seats, the GTS would be an easy daily driver. After all, that’s what most of its gas siblings are anyway, whether it’s the Macan or the Cayenne. On-road manners are equally well sorted, with no squeaky ceramic brakes or overkill bite at stoplights and intersections.

Now for the fun part. As a local San Diegan, I’d never driven the famous Angeles Crest Highway before. I always imagined my first run up the popular hillside would be in some kind of manual gas-powered coupe—but after a proper beatdown of the Macan GTS, I wasn’t mad.

Porsche

On paper, the Macan GTS is undeniably a performance vehicle, putting down 563 horsepower and 704 lb-ft of torque. But the magic isn’t just in the numbers. It’s in the tech. Porsche throws the book at the GTS: sport-tuned, active air suspension, an electronic rear limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, and all-wheel-drive power distribution managed by ePTM to make sure I didn’t spin and fly off the road. Together, those systems keep all 700-plus lb-ft of twist under control.

A few details give the GTS an extra layer of sports car feel, starting with its lower center of gravity compared to other Macans. The placement of the rear electronic LSD also adds weight over the rear axle, resulting in a rear-biased 48/52 weight distribution. Pair that with the performance tires fitted to our Carmine Red GTS, and you end up with something that genuinely feels like a true P car.

For comparison, I also drove the Macan 4S, and it felt completely different. The comfort seats, roughly 100 lb-ft less torque, and the absence of Porsche Torque Vectoring made the gap immediately noticeable. In fact, with all the bells and whistles working together, the GTS’s driving dynamics make you question just how much better the Turbo can really be.

Every rip through Angeles Crest was an opportunity to push the limits. At speed, with so many systems working in harmony, it was impossible not to stay fully engaged in the experience. Near the end of my test, I asked my drive partner, “Do you think simulated shifts would make this car better?” The fact that neither of us had even thought to ask that earlier said everything. It might be fun to play with, but the Macan GTS Electric excels without them. After all, they’d simply alter the regeneration levels and nothing else. But, maybe? However, one feature of the GTS leans into gas-style theatrics and genuinely enhances the experience: the sound. Flip the car into Sport or Sport Plus and a distinct soundtrack is piped through the speakers, mimicking engine revs, with Sport Plus dialing things up to a deeper, more aggressive tone. It sounds gimmicky on paper, but in practice, it helps fill the sensory gap I’m used to in performance cars. Once you get past the initial lightsaber vibe, it settles in as a surprisingly cool soundtrack—one that enhances the drive without becoming annoying.

Porsche

Price and Competition

If you’re shopping for sporty luxury electric SUVs, the performance heavy lifting in the Macan lineup is done by the top three trims—each sportier than the last, and each priced accordingly. The Macan 4S Electric starts at $92,250, the GTS jumps to $107,650, and the Turbo tops out at $115,050. The GTS definitely pushes into six-figure territory, but its price is justified by the added tech and performance. The 4S is sporty on paper, yet it simply isn’t in the same league as the GTS once the road starts to twist. The Turbo, on the other hand, adds an additional layer of performance, tech, and, of course, price. With a ludicrous 630 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque, you buy the Turbo because you can—not because you need to.

It’s worth mentioning that there isn’t an EPA-estimated driving range figure, but according to Porsche, “the two models that are above and below the Macan GTS are both 288.” So, unofficially, it’s likely going to be 288 miles or very close to that.

Porsche

Value and Verdict

GTS is a badge for the enthusiasts, and the Macan Electric wears it proudly. It represents the highest level of engineering and technology, packaged into a badass electric SUV. If the original Macan proved performance SUVs could exist, the Macan Electric proves EVs can be genuinely fun.

Porsche’s DNA doesn’t discriminate. Roadster or SUV, gas or electric—every model is engineered with one priority: how it drives. Those genes run so deep in the Macan GTS that this level of engagement shouldn’t exist in an EV… until you realize Porsche has actually pulled it off.

2026 Porsche Macan GTS Electric Specs Base Price (as tested) $105,300 ($125,920) Powertrain dual-motor | all-wheel drive | 100-kWh battery Horsepower 563 Torque 704 lb-ft Seating Capacity 5 Cargo Volume 16.8 cubic feet behind second row | 47.6 cubic feet behind first row | 3 cubic feet in frunk Curb Weight 5,375 pounds 0-60 mph 3.6 seconds Top Speed 155 mph EPA Range 288 est. Max DC Charging Rate 270 kW Score 8/10