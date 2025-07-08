Rivian’s RAD Tuner Is Like An Equalizer For Your EV’s Powertrain

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Custom drive modes with independent settings for stuff like suspension and throttle response are nothing new, and a handful of automakers have gotten creative with things like launch control variables or wider selectable ranges. But no one’s pushing it as far as Rivian, which today is introducing a feature in the second-gen quad-motor 2026 R1T and R1S that will dial in your ideal drive mode across 10 different performance parameters like a Forza tuning menu.

Called the RAD Tuner, it probably sounds like a nightmare to at least some of you reading. To that I say: don’t use it! But between the backstory, the implementation, and the promise it holds for making the truck drive exactly how you want it, it’s a cool addition that’s worth appreciating.

The RAD part of RAD Tuner stands for Rivian Adventure Department, which is more like a loose collective within Rivian pushing weird and cool projects like its Pikes Peak race truck than a formal division of the company. In this case, they helped open the Pandora’s Box of drive settings to allow drivers to modify 10 variables, including acceleration, regen, brake assist, steering assist, ride height, torque balance, wheel slip, stability control, damping, and roll stiffness.

Joel Feder

When it arrives in September via a free over-the-air (OTA) software update exclusive for the second-gen R1T and R1S Quad, it’ll be accessed via the left side of the screen on the top right of the drive mode selector, with an icon that looks fittingly like an equalizer.

Opening the RAD Tuner reveals the current drive mode’s settings for each variable. From there, users can modify according to their liking and the system will instantly create a new drive mode on the left side of the screen. The default name will be whatever mode was started with and then “Modified.” But tapping three dots at the top right of the newly created drive mode will allow the user to delete, rename, or reset the mode. An R1S now has Feder Mode. You’re welcome, Rivian.

Joel Feder

Modifying the variables is easy as each gets a large square on the 15.6-inch touchscreen, and the sliders actually grow wider when touched. Certain functions, such as acceleration and torque balance, get modified in 10% increments. But other functions, like Stability, which modified the stability control system, are more limited to On, Reduced, or Off. Yes, off. Roll stiffness only has three settings and Steering (which modifies steering weight) only has two settings including Sport and Standard.

The RAD Tuner comes pre-programmed with Hill Climb and Desert Rally configurations. The former are the settings Rivian’s engineering team used to set a record at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, while the latter are the settings used at the off-road Rebelle Rally. Each mode gets a little race helmet logo like in a McLaren.

Rivian’s Chief Software Officer Wassym Bensaid told The Drive the purpose of the RAD Tuner is to allow the owner the ability to customize the entire way the vehicle behaves and reacts. The RAD Tuner will be able to save up to 8 or 16 custom drive modes. The system is meant to truly unlock and demonstrate the “breath of performance,” Bensaid said. The final number hasn’t been determined yet.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com