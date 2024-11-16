Let the New Pagani Huayra R Evo Assault Your Ear Drums

We’ve always had an idea of what the Pagani Huayra R Evo sounds like. The hypercar automaker told us so in a teaser back in February. Images were released shortly thereafter, and the ultra-exotic portrayed a beast standing still. But like Clark Kent and Superman, we’ve never heard or seen the two in the same place. Until now.

Recently caught on track at the Misano World Circuit in Italy by YouTube car enthusiast 19Bozzy92, the Huayra R Evo had an appetite for apexes and let our ears know it. Even though outfitted with mufflers, the Pagani‘s naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 was a delight for starved ears in an increasingly EV world.

According to 19Bozzy92, the optional mufflers ensure “that noise emissions are reduced to within the FIA limit of 110 decibels for noise restricted tracks.” Even with proper audio equipment, what we hear through speakers is not even close to what was heard trackside. The YouTuber adds that the mufflers allow a better appreciation of the purpose-built racing engine, “especially the intake sound.”

The V12-R Evo engine produces 888 horsepower at 8,750 rpm and 568 pound-feet of torque. Add a codalunga (long tail) silhouette and massive ring wing, and the Huayra R Evo increases downforce by 45 percent and aerodynamic efficiency by 21 percent. On top of that, its dry weight is 2,337 pounds. All of this is easy to see as the Pagani maneuvers the Misano track beautifully, effortlessly, and very, very quickly.

Also, remember that the Huayra R Evo has removable roof panels. They were kept on during this particular track exercise, but when removed, Pagani says the open-top configuration boosts front and rear vertical load, which increases downforce by another five percent. The sound of that engine howl would also be deafening. Then, drop the mufflers…whew. If a Pagani V12 is the last thing you hear, could ears die a more glorious death?