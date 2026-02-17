Jeep Teases V8 Grand Cherokee Return: ‘Stay Tuned’

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Call it course correcting or maybe just cranking up the music before the party stops, again, but it’s starting to seem like Stellantis is all-in on the V8 bandwagon.

On Monday, in California, Joe Aljajawi, who led engineering on the updated WL (current generation) Grand Cherokee, told The Drive, “stay tuned” when asked if the Hemi V8 will return to the automaker’s iconic SUV.

“I would say for the Grand Cherokee customers that we are listening to you, and then stay tuned for more,” Aljajawi said.

Back in 2023 Jeep killed the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine option in the WL74 two-row short-wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee.

At the time, the V8 engine option remained for the WL75 long-wheelbase three-row Grand Cherokee L model. But then Jeep came for that one too in 2024.

Joel Feder

The death of the V8 was a massive blow to anyone looking to use the Grand Cherokee as a tow vehicle, such as myself and my father. Combined we’ve owned three WK2 (last-gen) Grand Cherokees with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Currently, my wife daily drives a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude with a Hemi V8. My father was in the market for a WL74 to replace his WK2 only to be unable to purchase one new in 2025 and unable to find the spec he wanted used. He gave up and settled for something else.

The V8 engine option unlocked a 7,200-pound tow rating in the Grand Cherokee, which is 1,000 pounds more than the V6 and 1,200 pounds more than the now dead 4xe plug-in hybrid. The larger tow rating also brought with it larger front brakes, which are stout and are hard to warp (ask me how I know).

The refreshed 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee is just arriving at dealerships now, but it’s still missing the V8. The only engine options currently are the well-known 3.6-liter V6 and a new baby Hurricane turbo-four. Neither carry a 7,200-pound tow rating.

Aljajawi gives Grand Cherokee buyers that tow a carrot, but it’s not surprising. The V8 was set to die but is now staying alive in the Wrangler, going to get shoved into the Gladiator, and it’s louder than ever in the Ram 1500. It’s unclear why a a Hurricane turbo-six isn’t just being dropped into the WL Grand Cherokee, because both the standard-output and high-output versions outgun and outrun the Hemi. Though, neither sound like the Hemi.

For now, buckle up. Boat season is coming and the Hemis resurrection seems to continue.

Got a tip about future product? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com