Why the Time for Tiny EVs in America Is Now

Honda pulled the wraps off its first-ever electric kei car, the Honda N-One e, which will retail for about $18,000 when it goes on sale in Japan later this week. The retro EV is modeled after one of the brand’s most nostalgic hatchbacks from the 1960s, the N360. Its small footprint and bubbly appearance, yet spacious and practical interior, led Honda to believe that it can steal the crown from the Nissan Sakura, which currently rules the mini EV market in Japan.

Now, I usually wouldn’t write about a Japan-only kei car that’s utterly irrelevant to most folks in the U.S.—even if it is super cute. However, the N-One e made me reflect on my time spent with the Fiat Topolino earlier this summer, and how much I enjoyed putting around the south of France in that thing. It got me thinking, why can’t I buy one of these to go about my daily life, which hardly ever requires me to travel outside of a six-mile radius from my house?

The new N-One e up top, and the N360 that inspired it below. Honda

To be clear, the Honda isn’t exactly in the same category as the Topolino, given that N-One e is more like a real car than a fashionable golf cart. It has a full interior, a backseat, and some cargo space. It also has a 183-mile range, and although its top speed was not disclosed, I’m sure it’s higher than the Fiat’s, which is about 30 mph. The Topolino, on the other hand, is even smaller, and only has a digital readout and a phone holder for amenities. It only seats two and offers minimal storage space, and can only travel 47 miles on a full charge, but it costs just $11,000.

While I really enjoy driving The Drive‘s long-term Honda Passport around town, I don’t need to drive a rugged SUV to go to the grocery store 3.5 miles away, or to the gym that’s next door to the grocery store, or to take my daughter to the mall six miles away, or to the movie theater that’s right next to it. Except for the airport, which I have to visit once or twice a month, I could do fine with a Topolino. Though for comfort’s sake, I’d probably opt for an N-One e, which could actually take me to the airport and back twice without needing a charge.

Jerry Perez

Like many families have already figured out, the key is to have two cars. In my particular case, my wife, who works outside of the house and has a much different driving routine than I, would be just fine with a Passport. I would be just fine with a mini EV. If we ever needed to take a road trip, then the Passport would come in clutch. If we’re going down the street for dinner, I’d suggest taking my tiny circus car, and she would likely refuse. Oh well, her loss.

I’m not saying we should all dump our big SUVs and switch to mini EVs, not at all. What I am saying is that I’d love to see the U.S. allow some of these small and efficient EVs from big automakers—and for automakers to take the risk and bring them here to see what happens. I can guarantee you they’d at least sell one to some random nut in Indianapolis. You already know who that is.

