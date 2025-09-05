2026 Honda Passport TrailSport Long-Term Test: First Impressions

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Last week, I told you that I’d be driving a 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport for a few months. I explained that the purpose of this long-term review is to explore the many details, quirks, positives, and negatives that are often ignored during a typical weeklong test drive.

My experience will take place during my everyday (mostly mundane) life, but I will definitely go on a few adventures to spice things up. Of course, it’s often the boring daily routines that expose a car’s strengths and weaknesses, but that’s not to say that quirks can’t be discovered during, say, a road trip or drive-in movie sesh. Of course they can! And while I’m already working on several blogs for the upcoming weeks (and even a couple of videos), I really wanted to share with you a few entries from my road test logbook, which I’ve updated every few days for about five weeks or so.

I thought I’d title it: First Impressions

Jerry Perez

Exterior

I actually started writing down a few thoughts about the Passport ahead of taking delivery of my long-term tester. My main thought on the SUV’s exterior was that it looked like the Japanese version of the Land Rover Defender. Y’know, really boxy, a bit lifted, overly rugged, and maybe a bit squished—as if someone had placed their index finger and thumb on the front and rear and pinched it slightly.

But then my steed arrived, and I realized that it’s really a lot softer and less in-your-face. Sure, the Sunset Orange color makes it quite shouty, but like the Defender, it’s got some class to it. Despite its boxy appearance, most of the angles are smoother than they seem in photos. Even with embossed Passport lettering on the front and back, and 18-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, it doesn’t come across as too try-hard, unlike a CR-V TrailSport. And thankfully, it’s far from being a Macho Machine like anything from the Jeep or Bronco lineups.

Jerry Perez

Interior

It’s crazy to think that it’s already been three years since I drove the then-all-new Honda Pilot in January 2023. I praised it for its clever interior design, which featured everything a family could need and want, without going full black-hole interior like an older minivan, or completely lacking any sort of design like a Toyota Highlander. It was thoughtful, appealing, and most importantly, practical.

The Passport is essentially a copy-paste exercise from the current Pilot, with its 10 cupholders, most of which allow you to store oversized water or coffee containers like a 32-ounce Hydro Flask or Stanley cup. I carry one of these with me every day, and I can place it on the center console for easy access or in the door pocket to keep it out of the way. It’s the same story in the back.

In terms of design, the dash prioritizes practicality over looks, with lots of cubbies, physical buttons, and an ergonomic layout that I really enjoy, and so does my wife. The seats are a big step up from the previous Passport, and I’d dare say it’s the most comfortable driver’s seat I’ve ever experienced in a Honda. Even more so than the Odyssey. And if you ask the fam, they’d tell you that the second row is quite lovely, too.

Jerry Perez

Driving

The comfortable seat only makes the Passport more enjoyable around town or on a long drive. At first, I found the suspension a bit too plush and the ride quality a bit bouncy, but this is likely due to both of our daily-driven cars being compact. After reviewing some notes, I found that I had similar observations about the previous-generation Passport TrailSport. Although unlike that one, the suspension tuning on the current model has addressed many of the issues I found annoying, such as steering wobbliness, excessive body roll, and even some side-to-side tracking.

The 3.5-liter V6 and its 285 horsepower feel more than adequate for any driving. In the city, it’s not too much power that it feels jumpy or eager to get you in trouble. On the highway, however, it’s got plenty of go if you need to merge or pass. The best way I can describe it is that I find myself having the right amount of power at all times. We’ll see how I feel once I tow a trailer in the upcoming months.

The brakes are nice and soft, with long pedal travel, and are very comfortable for daily duty. The transmission upshifts smoothly and quickly, always matching my pace quite well. However, downshifts can be a little jerky, especially when I’m slowly cruising to a stop rather than braking to decelerate. This happens rather frequently when I drive from one stop sign to another in my neighborhood.

Jerry Perez

Noteworthy

Here are a few things that I either like or dislike so far:

The lowest fan speed for the climate system is too high. Even on the lowest setting, my face and torso are still getting blasted. This became noticeable during a three-hour drive to Chicago

The fans for the ventilated seats are relatively loud on the max setting, even when someone is sitting down

I really dig the Google-based infotainment system, and I find myself only using Apple CarPlay for music

Visibility out the front, sides, and rear is just phenomenal

The digital gauge cluster is super sharp and way easier to customize than most I’ve experienced in other brands

I love the sunken storage cubbies in the trunk

The auto high-beam function seems to have a mind of its own. Sometimes it’s off, and sometimes it’s on, but I never know when or why

The orange DRLs are awesome

Why isn’t there a physical button for a garage door opener?!

I hate the fact that when I push the Engine Start button to shut the engine off, everything shuts off: music, auxiliary power, etc. Aux power should remain on until a door is opened

I catch myself smiling when I see the Passport from a distance, in its boxy, orange glory

Email the author at jerry@thedrive.com