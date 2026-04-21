GM Delays Full-Size Electric Truck and SUV Redesigns Indefinitely: Report

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GM has put off plans to introduce updated and lower-cost variants of its electric full-size trucks and SUVs later this decade as it re-evaluates the current market. This puts the future of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV and Hummer EV, and the Cadillac Escalade IQ in limbo beyond the current generation of trucks.

According to Automotive News, GM was planning to update its full-size electric lineup in 2028, taking the opportunity to introduce less-expensive variants of some models in a bid to expand its market share. Three sources told the outlet that those plans have now been delayed indefinitely.

A GM spokesperson told AN that the company had “not disclosed any potential plans or timing for any next-generation battery electric trucks” and that it was not going to “engage in speculation.”

The sources indicated that production of the existing trucks would continue for the time being, meaning that unlike the Ford F-150 Lightning, both the Silverado EV and Sierra EV are still alive, even if their underlying platform remains on life support.

Chevy sold just under 1,400 Silverado EVs in Q1 of this year; GMC moved about 1,300 Sierra EVs and more than 1,600 Hummer EVs. Cadillac beat them all with about 2,000 Escalade IQ sales, but it’s the Lyriq, Optiq, and Vistiq that seem to be attracting EV buyers to Caddy showrooms. Likewise, the mainstream Equinox EV is doing reasonably well for Chevy; it sold nearly 10,000 of them in Q1.

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