Ford Is Making a Series of Cute Car-Themed Kids Books

Car-obsessed little ones and Ford truck fans unite! There’s a new product on the books. Literally, it’s on a book. In a partnership with publisher Penguin Random House, a new series of children’s books starring Ford trucks is being released.

The new books will be published by Penguin Young Readers, starting with The Good Night Truck. For ages 4 to 8, this hardcover picture book follows a family traveling in a Ford truck. As they slow-cruise through the town, the baby is lulled to sleep, but not before taking in the sights and sounds of the neighborhood. The Good Night Truck goes on sale on August 27 and will be available in English and Spanish editions.

Ford

On November 5, three board books will be released for kiddos up to three years of age. Ford: Colors and Ford: Numbers will introduce the new concepts (along with new Ford cars and trucks) to toddlers, while Ford: Road Trip will take younguns on a visit to the beach, on a mountain hike, and more. To further stimulate the young minds, the road trip board book will be produced in the shape of a truck.

More books are planned for the series in 2025. According to Publishers Weekly, two new concept board books about shapes and letters will be available in April. One titled First 100 Words will be released later down the line. The licensing partnership will also produce works for older children, such as a search-and-find book, a sticker activity book, and a nonfiction title. Current and upcoming titles in the Ford series can be found at Penguin Random House and purchased in-store and online at most major retailers.