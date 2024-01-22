Factory Toyota Race Team TOM’S Will Sell You Turnkey Supra, AE86 Restorations

You can get your classic Toyota restored by the company itself, but only a few cars are supported right now. If you can't wait years for Toyota to get around to caring for your Celica (or Curren), then hit up longtime Toyota partner TOM'S. The storied race outfit is doing Toyota restorations of its own, and on a greater variety of cars and shorter timeline than Toyota itself—all for a price that's rather reasonable.

Tachi Oiwa Motor Sport, often shortened to TOM's, announced the program to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon as reported by Japanese Nostalgic Car. The tuning house-slash-factory race team is known both for making JGTC legends like the Castrol Supra and for its complete, TOM'S-branded and tuned road cars, encompassing a variety of historic and current Toyotas and Lexuses. Almost nobody's been in the performance Toyota game as long (or with as much factory support) as TOM'S, so there's almost nobody better to trust with a classic Toyota.

TOM'S-restored 2000 Toyota Supra TRD 3000GT. @tomsracing.co.jp on Instagram

TOM'S restoration services reportedly run the full spectrum, from light refurbs to bare-metal restorations and even some modification. It'll apparently even find you a donor car if you don't already have one yourself, and rebuild it using reproduction parts. Supported platforms will reportedly include the TA22 Celica, JZX100 Chaser, TE27 and AE86 Corollas, Z20 Soarer, SW20 MR2, and A70 and A80 Supras, with a JZA80 restomod being used as a show car.

The Supra reportedly started life as a 2000 model that has been fit with a refurbished TRD 3000GT body, the rare factory widebody styled after the JGTC cars. Its 3.0-liter 2JZ-GTE was lightly upgraded to 375 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque, while the suspension was swapped for in-house equipment, and the color of its green paint borrowed directly from the famous Castrol Supra. Apparently, this Supra costs the equivalent of around $170,000—not the most anyone has paid for a Mk4 Supra to begin with, never mind one so lovingly restored.

In fact, it's on the low end for a restoration job such as this. Nismo's factory restoration program for the R32 Skyline GT-R is far pricier, with one example coming in at around $420,000. (Of course, much of that cost is for Nismo's in-depth certification program.) In either case, you're getting a great restoration that'll probably last for decades to come, no matter how you drive it.