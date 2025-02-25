Costco Has a Deal on Chevy Corvette E-Rays

The next time you visit Costco, you can gorge on unlimited free samples, pick up a year’s worth of mac and cheese, and get a good deal on a new Chevrolet Corvette. Warehouse members are eligible to claim a significant discount on some new Corvettes, including the hybrid E-Ray.

Starting on February 24, 2025, shoppers with an Executive membership can claim a $3,000 discount when they buy or lease a 2024 or 2025 Corvette LT or E-Ray, according to website CarsDirect. That figure drops to $2,750 for Gold Star and Business members. For context, the 2025 LT carries a base price of $69,995 including destination, while the 2025 E-Ray starts at $108,595. The Z06 and ZR1 aren’t included in the deal.

Don’t expect to see a shiny new Corvette parked next to 40 cases of Kirkland prosecco the next time you’re out shopping; you still have to visit a Chevrolet dealer to order a new Corvette. To claim the discount, you’ll need to register for the promotion on Coscto’s website, at which point you’ll be able to print a certificate with a unique code. You can then show that certificate to the dealership of your choice, which will apply the discount when calculating what you owe. And now, the fine print: Only shoppers who were already Costco members as of February 23, 2025 can claim the discount, though they may transfer it to a member of their household. And, the promotion is only valid if you take delivery by April 30.

Some buyers can claim (and combine!) additional discounts, according to CarsDirect. Buyers who currently own or lease a 2010 or newer Camaro can get a $2,500 discount when they buy or lease a 2024 Corvette. It’s essentially Chevrolet’s way of saying “please, don’t walk over to the Ford store and buy a Mustang!” There’s a $1,500 GM Lease Loyalty discount available as well. If you qualify for the full Camaro, Costco, and lease discounts, you can take $7,000 off a new 2024 Corvette—that’s 10% of MSRP. And, since we’re talking about the previous model year, you might be able to talk your way into an additional discount if the dealership you’re leasing from is desperate enough to get the car off its lot.

Costco is also helping General Motors clear electric cars out of its inventory. Executive Members can get $1,250 off of the Equinox EV, Blazer EV, Silverado EV, Sierra EV, and Hummer EV. Gold Star members are eligible for a discount, too, but it’s capped at $1,000.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a major retailer join forces with an automaker. While Costco is merely dipping its toes into the car world by offering discounts, Sears did a cannonball when it launched a car called the Allstate that it sold through some of its stores in the Southeast and Southwest. Released in 1952, the two-door sedan was a badge-engineered version of Kaiser-Frazer’s Henry J fitted with a handful of Sears-specific visual details, like the grille and the upholstery. Sales were much lower than expected, and Allstate production ended after 1953.

