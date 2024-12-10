Aston Martin Valhalla Revealed: 1,064 HP From Twin-Turbo V8, Three Electric Motors

Aston Martin pledged to keep the V12 alive at least until the end of the 2020s, but it can’t afford to ignore electrification. The company’s first plug-in hybrid, the Valhalla, is a limited-edition model designed to take on some of the quickest and most high-tech cars built by Lamborghini and Ferrari. It’s a totally new kind of Aston Martin, one that will undoubtedly have a lasting influence on the range, and we’re finally getting the low-down on it.

It’s been a long, winding road from concept to production. We discovered the Valhalla as a design study named AM-RB 003 unveiled at the 2019 edition of the Geneva Motor Show, and much has changed since. While the coupe’s overall proportions have remained roughly the same, many of the finer styling cues evolved to keep up with Aston Martin’s design language. The grille notably got bigger and the headlights became wider. It’s a look that works well; you won’t mistake the Valhalla for a Ferrari but it’s not a Xerox job, either. It’s relatively elegant for a car in this segment.

Aston Martin’s experience in Formula 1 and the Valkyrie project both helped shape the Valhalla’s aerodynamic profile. The coupe’s active aerodynamic system, which includes a concealed front wing and a rear wing that doubles as an air brake under heavy braking, generates up to 1,322 pounds of downforce between 149 and 217 mph. That’s like strapping a Citroën 2CV to the roof.

While the idea was always to make the Valhalla a hybrid, the car’s spec sheet was overhauled at least once over the past couple of years. The twin-turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 proudly presented as the core of the hybrid system in March 2020 was sent back to the parts bin and replaced with a V8. Mid-mounted and also twin-turbocharged, the 4.0-liter is related to the Mercedes-AMG-derived engine found in other Aston models like the DBX, but it’s different enough for the brand to call it “bespoke.” Compared to the existing V8, it features a flat-plane crankshaft, new cams, new exhaust manifolds, and redesigned pistons, and it makes 816 horsepower on its own thanks in part to a pair of roller-bearing-mounted turbos.

Power reaches the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that incorporates an electronic differential and an electric motor. You’ll find two additional motors in the front for through-the-road all-wheel drive and torque vectoring. All told, the system’s output checks in at 1,064 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque, which represents a generous bump over the 998-hp output announced in 2023.

There are several “firsts” on the Valhalla’s resume. It’s the first series-produced Aston Martin powered by a mid-mounted engine, the first series-produced plug-in hybrid from the British brand, and the first car to use the new V8. It’s also front-wheel drive when operating exclusively on electric power, but that’s not a first for Aston Martin. Remember the Cygnet? The short-lived, badge-engineered Scion iQ was front-wheel drive as well.

On paper, the Valhalla immediately positions itself as a force to reckon with in the supercar segment. Aston Martin quotes a zero-to-62-mph time of about 2.5 seconds and a top speed that’s electronically limited to 217 mph. Alternatively, you can drive for up to 8.6 miles at up to 80 mph in Pure EV mode. Sport, Sport+, and Race are the three other profiles, and each one modifies parameters relating to the suspension and brakes.

Speaking of, engineers fitted inboard springs and dampers up front, a five-link system out back, a brake-by-wire system, and carbon-ceramic brakes. The front axle gets a generative braking function, though Aston Martin says it went to great lengths to ensure the brake pedal feels normal.

As for the battery pack, we know it’s liquid-cooled and that it consists of 560 individual cells, but details like capacity and weight haven’t been revealed. Regardless, Aston Martin tried to offset the hybrid system’s mass by using track-proven weight-saving solutions. There’s a tremendous amount of carbon fiber, the subframes are made with aluminum, and the roof-mounted scoop that feeds a pair of air charge coolers contributes to an 11-pound weight loss. Dry, the Valhalla tips the scale at 3,648 pounds, so it’s slightly lighter than the Lamborghini Temerario.

Limited to 999 units, the Valhalla will enter production in the second quarter of 2025. Pricing hasn’t been announced, but Aston Martin previously floated a base price of approximately $800,000. We wouldn’t be surprised if that figure has grown in tandem with the power numbers.

