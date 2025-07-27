Alfa Romeo’s Take on the Dodge Viper Had a Tailgate Like a Pickup Truck

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It may be difficult to recall now, but there was some genuine optimism surrounding the merger between Fiat and Chrysler coming out of the recession. The Pentastar brands weren’t exactly churning out compelling products, and such a union could only strengthen the Americans’ attempts at building vehicles they historically weren’t always stellar at, like small cars. Then the Dart happened, and the dream quickly evaporated. But hey, this period did also give us some jaw-droppingly beautiful novelties, like this 2010 Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale Zagato that’s currently listed for sale on Bring a Trailer.

Now, I’ve always been fond of Dodge Vipers, and I’ve always been fond of Alfa Romeo sports cars. The TZ3 is a match made just for me, mixing the bones of a Viper ACR-X and its 8.4-liter, 640-horsepower V10 with classic Zagato design. This thing is gorgeous, from its sculpted hood and teardrop headlights to its silhouette and wraparound rear window, with yet more glass integrated into the rear gate.

It’s that gate that I want to draw specific attention to here because, if you’ve never seen how it works on the TZ3, it’s pretty interesting. That whole carbon fiber rear-facing piece with the integrated window is hinged at the bottom and drops down, like it would on a pickup truck. There are even cutouts for the circular brake lights. From there, you have a small aperture to shove things through, but it looks like you’ll have to be a little careful not to put too much pressure on the panel itself as you’re shuffling in your cargo.

It’s silly and unconventional, but isn’t that what Alfas are all about? Prioritizing form over function to some degree, or function over reliable, practical operation. The TZ3’s interior is particularly amusing because it combines some hallmarks of Italian luxury, like caramel leather draped over every surface, with cues of Chrysler malaise that I recognize all too well, having grown up in a family that exclusively purchased Jeeps and Dodges. That head unit design, for example, is seared into my brain like the Jeep Liberty I was driven to school in.

Anyway, this TZ3 Zagato currently sits at $300,000 with five days left on the listing. It was seemingly rear-ended just a few days after its initial delivery in 2012, which is unfortunate, but Zagato repaired the damage. That poor, beautiful tailgate.

Bring a Trailer

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com